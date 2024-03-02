Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their excellent form in midweek as they defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 in the FA Cup.

The victory sees the Old Gold progress to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2019, and they face Coventry City for a place in the last four.

Their FA Cup run has been solid, but it has been their form in the Premier League in recent months which could see Gary O’Neil lead his side to a comfortable top-half finish.

Wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea recently have proven that Wolves are a side who show no fear, and they will be confident of securing a positive result against Newcastle United today.

Wolves' next five matches Opponent Competition Newcastle United Premier League Fulham Premier League Coventry City FA Cup Bournemouth Premier League Aston Villa Premier League Via Sky Sports

The Molineux side drew 2-2 with the Magpies earlier on this season and a repeat of that would be a solid point, but victory is certainly within their abilities.

Following the midweek cup tie, O’Neil could make a few changes to his team, with a look now at the potential starting XI that the manager will unleash against Eddie Howe’s men this afternoon.

1 GK – Jose Sa

The Portuguese goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in midweek against Brighton during the 1-0 win which was only his sixth of the current campaign.

Another one against Newcastle today will go a long way to securing another wonderful result for the club as they look to establish their top-half credentials.

2 RCB – Max Kilman

The captain has featured in all but one of Wolves’ games this season, missing the 3-2 defeat to Ipswich in the EFL Cup, and he is clearly one of O’Neil’s key players.

Against Brighton, the defender made a staggering nine clearances, lost possession just four times and won 50% of his aerial duels. No wonder the club kept a clean sheet.

3 CB – Craig Dawson

Santiago Bueno came into the starting XI in midweek and performed well in what was his first start since the replay against Brentford in the third round of the FA Cup way back in January.

For the crucial league clash today, however, veteran Craig Dawson will be recalled back into the starting XI and his experience will give O’Neil a major boost at the heart of the defence, no doubt about that.

4 LCB – Toti Gomes

The 25-year-old is enjoying regular game time under the O’Neil regime and this has even led to him gaining his first senior cap for Portugal – featuring against Liechtenstein back in November.

He did only win one of his five contested duels against the Seagulls in midweek, along with losing possession 12 times as he delivered an uncharacteristically underwhelming display.

The manager will be hoping he bounces back this afternoon.

5 RM – Nelson Semedo

Semedo has been the first choice option for Wolves on the right of the midfield, with O’Neil favouring a flat back three, and it gives him the licence to bomb forward more regularly than he usually would.

This more advanced role has not translated to more goals or assists, however, as the former Barcelona defender has scored just once while grabbing an assist and this area of his game needs some work.

6 CM – Mario Lemina

The midfielder will retain his place in the starting XI after he scored what turned out to be the winning goal against the south coast side in midweek after just two minutes.

That was his fifth goal of the season, and it is evident that the 30-year-old provides a reliable attacking outlet from the heart of the midfield, something which has clearly benefitted the club during 2023/2.

7 CM – Joao Gomes

The Brazilian was taken off during the clash against Brighton in midweek due to an injury issue, but he should be all good to go against Newcastle.

Tommy Doyle was one of the three central midfielders during the FA Cup tie, but due to a slight change in formation, it will be him who drops out and allows Gomes to partner Lemina in the centre of the pitch this afternoon.

8 LM – Rayan Ait-Nouri

The youngster will retain his place in the starting XI, despite not having the most productive of matches against the Seagulls.

He attempted eight dribbles, but was successful with only three of them, while having just one shot off target during the clash, and O’Neil will be looking for an improved attacking display today.

9 AM Pablo Sarabia

The Spaniard was dropped to the bench in midweek, but he will be restored to the starting XI today, especially because of his recent performances.

In the Premier League this term, Sarabia has three goals and six assists and the attacking midfielder will be deployed just behind the striker as O’Neil looks for him to make a difference.

10 AM – Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

The 25-year-old mainly operates in the centre of the midfield, but against Brighton, he started alongside Hwang Hee-Chan up front.

One key pass, one shot blocked, and only ten accurate passes indicate that perhaps this was a position not suited to his abilities, meaning the manager will drop him into an attacking midfield slot alongside Sarabia for today’s clash.

He has two goals and an assist in 17 league matches for Wolves this season, suggesting that he can offer something going forward.

11 ST – Pedro Neto

Hwang will miss the clash against Newcastle due to injury, joining Matheus Cunha on the treatment table, and it will be interesting to see how Wolves cope.

This could see Pedro Neto start as the main centre-forward and the £50k-per-week gem has been outstanding this season.

Dubbed “underrated” by Fabrizio Romano, Neto has registered 14 goal contributions already this season – three goals and 11 assists – and while a more advanced position is slightly unorthodox, he has played there on three occasions this season.

Hopefully, Cunha and Hwang will return to the starting XI sooner rather than later, otherwise the Old God may see all their hard work undone over the coming weeks if they don’t maintain their form in front of goal.

A win against Newcastle would banish this suggestion and prove that no matter who plays, they are a wonderful team unit.

Wolves' predicted starting XI against Newcastle United in full (3-4-2-1) – GK – Sa; RCB – Kilman, CB – Dawson, LCB – Toti; RM – Semedo, CM – Lemina, CM – Gomes, LM – Ait-Nouri; AM – Sarabia, AM – Bellegarde; ST – Neto