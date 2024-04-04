After such a positive start to the season, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ lack of depth is finally catching up to them.

In truth, Gary O’Neil has been dealt an almost impossible card, where he’s not only had to change personnel due to injuries but also systems.

This was on display this week against Burnley, where the former Bournemouth manager ditched his usual 3-4-2-1 for a 4-4-1-1, even playing full-backs as wingers.

However, the boss seems to finally be getting a break as multiple players are set to return from injuries, with one individual allowing him to return to his trusty three-back and ditch Matt Doherty.

Why Matt Doherty should be dropped

Since returning to Wolves on a free transfer, the club icon has failed to produce similar feats to what he offered prior to his move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

Four years on, and the 32-year-old has struggled to work his way into the side under O’Neil, starting just four times in 23 appearances and often coming off the bench for the last half an hour of games.

In truth, even when on the field, the Irish defender has failed to impress, and that was the case once again against Burnley, where he played as a right-midfielder.

Over the 90 minutes, the number two was rather sloppy on the ball, having a pass accuracy of 78% and losing possession on 13 separate occasions.

It was by far a disastrous display, but the boss will be thankful that one individual is set to return extremely soon, even potentially in time for Saturday’s home clash against West Ham United.

Why Craig Dawson must be unleashed

The signing of Craig Dawson from the Hammers for just £3.3m has been an absolute bargain, with the defender becoming a key player under every manager.

The former West Bromwich Albion star has been a rock at the heart of the Wolves backline in particular this season, proving to be such a complete centre-half with an old-fashioned approach to defending.

Unfortunately, the 33-year-old has had to endure a spell on the sidelines recently after suffering a groin issue, but he’s set to return this weekend.

Dawson has started 25 Premier League matches this season as the central centre-back in a back three, and his recovery will certainly hand Wolves a huge boost, as not only will the defensive relationships be reinstalled, but the boss will also be able to return to his usual formation.

Dawson's 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Dawson Clearances 4.8 Balls recovered 4 Pass accuracy 87% Touches 62.4 Duels won 4.4 Via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above showcasing his statistics from the Premier League this season, the £45k-per-week Englishman is an “outstanding” defender, as dubbed by journalist Matt Law.

The best way to describe the number 15’s approach to defending is that he’s willing to put his head where it hurts for his team, as shown by his 4.8 clearances per game, which is a club high.

However, in recent years, he’s really developed into a fantastic ball-playing defender, controlling the tempo of the game and rarely giving the ball away cheaply, as shown by his touches and pass accuracy statistics.

On top of that, despite not wearing the captain’s armband, he is a true leader at the heart of the side, bringing organisation and experience when it matters most, which is a priceless attribute.

With Matheus Cunha also returning at the other end of the field, Wolves will be a much more balanced team, and if Dawson is fit, he will be guaranteed to start this weekend.