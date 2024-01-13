Wolverhampton Wanderers have yet to dip their toes into the January transfer market as yet as Gary O’Neil aims to take his time regarding any new signings.

One thing remains clear, however, the manager must bring in another attacking option or two this month, especially as he is rather lightweight in this area.

Hwang Hee-Chan – their top scorer this season with 11 goals – is on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup, whereas Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic have been sent out on loan to Glasgow Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

This leaves only Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto and Pablo Sarabia as O’Neil’s attacking options, and it is evident someone else needs to come in and bolster this area.

With this in mind, the Old Gold have been linked with a winger who is starring in the Championship this season, and he could turn into a wonderful signing.

Wolves transfer news – Jack Clarke

According to the Northern Echo, the Molineux outfit have shown recent interest in signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke this month as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

He won’t come cheap, however, especially as the Black Cats knocked back bids of £10m from Burnley in the summer transfer window and, according to former manager Tony Mowbray, the club "wouldn't even consider" offers under £20m for their prized asset.

Wolves could be set to face some intense competition for his signature. Fellow Premier League sides West Ham United, Everton, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Bournemouth are the other clubs keen on luring him to the top flight and this could prove to be a major stumbling block for O’Neil.

Clarke would be a shrewd signing judging by his form this season for Sunderland and with the future of Neto unclear amid interest from Arsenal, the Portuguese winger could be nearing the end of his spell in the Midlands.

Indeed, Sky Sports reporter Johnny Philips gave an update on his future at the start of the year, saying: “Neto is expecting chance to leave at end of season, Mendes lining up options.”

Clarke would be a perfect replacement for the Wolves gem amid this update on his future, without a shadow of a doubt.

Pedro Neto’s season in numbers

The 23-year-old endured an injury-hit campaign during 2022/23 as he missed 27 games for club and country due to suffering an ankle injury and this meant he was ruled out of the 2022 World Cup.

He recovered in time for the start of the current season and enjoyed a solid start, registering eight assists and a goal in his first ten matches, and it appeared as though the winger was back to his best on the right wing.

A hamstring injury ruled him out for a further eight games but he enjoyed a productive return to action, grabbing an assist in the recent FA Cup clash against Brentford.

Halfway through the Premier League campaign, Neto currently ranks third in the squad for goals and assists (eight) along with ranking third for big chances created (five) and first for key passes per game (2.3) and it demonstrates just how effective he has been in the final third so far.

Pedro Neto's domestic statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 0 1 Assists 0 7 Key passes per game 1.2 2.3 Big chances created 4 5 Successful dribbles per game 1 2.1 Stats via Sofascore

Keeping him until the summer at least could prove to be vital in their charge for a top half finish in the league. If he does depart come the summer, Clarke would be a more than able replacement for the 23-year-old, as he has shown his own eye for goal in the second tier since the start of last season.

Jack Clarke could replace Pedro Neto

Clarke played for Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur during the embryonic stages of his career, making 28 and four appearances, respectively as he failed to really thrive at either club.

It wasn’t until a permanent move to Sunderland ahead of the 2022/23 campaign that the 6 foot 1 gem began to show his true talents, and he was exceptional as the Black Cats reached the Championship playoffs, just missing out on a place in the final.

The 23-year-old registered 21 goal contributions – nine goals and 12 assists – in the second tier last season, and he hasn’t slowed down during the current campaign.

The winger has already notched 12 goals and grabbed three assists in just 26 league ties this term and the club are clearly relying on him to be their main attacking outlet.

Clarke isn’t just leading the way among the squad with goals and assists (15), but he is also ranked first for big chances created (eight), key passes per game (2.4) and successful dribbles per game (3.7) and it is clear that he has been Sunderland’s finest player by a large margin during the current campaign.

While Neto typically operates on the right, Clarke is versatile in that he can play on either wing to great effect and this is another reason why he would be a solid replacement for the Wolves gem.

The 6 foot 1 star has some unfinished business as he failed to make a Premier League appearance during his spell at Spurs, but there is no doubt he has improved significantly since then, and he could take the league by storm should he make the step-up this month.

The winger was lauded by football writer Philip West last season, saying: “That is class from Jack Clarke. Pure class, and he’s just showed why Mowbray was right to stick with him.

He has been different class in recent months for the club, and they wouldn’t be anywhere near the top six without his goal contributions.

In fact, the former Leeds starlet has contributed to 39% of Sunderland’s goal tally this term and this just proves how vital he is in their promotion charge.

Of course, Michael Beale won’t be looking to lose him this month, yet if an offer of £20m plus arrives, the club may have to seriously consider it.

This may be too much for Wolves to shell out in January, yet they could potentially target a summer move for the winger who is thriving.