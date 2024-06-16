The 2023/24 campaign fizzled out like a disappointing firework at Molineux but Gary O'Neil and his Wolverhampton Wanderers squad have shown enough to suggest the upcoming term will bring promise and thrills.

Many supporters are left waiting for an unconscionable amount of time during the early phase of the summer transfer window but Wolves have already signalled a statement of intent by signing 20-year-old winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga for a £13m fee.

He's pacy and nimble and willing to put in a shift, and if the £60m-rated Pedro Neto is to be sold this summer, prudent moves have been made to secure his services.

Wolves still hope to sign a centre-forward, however, and if Neto is indeed allowed to leave, O'Neil will have ample funds to bolster his frontline, with one long-term target appearing to be the perfect fit.

Wolves could sign new striker

Only a few weeks ago, it looked nailed-on that Che Adams would join Wolves upon the expiry of his contract with Southampton this month, but interest from a host of other suitors has since cast the deal into doubt.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Wolves will indeed sign a striker this summer, and with this in mind, Fosun could now act on interest in Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this week - via Sport Witness - Wolves' pursuit of Dia has hit a snag, with the Premier League side yet to meet Salernitana's price tag of €20m (£17m).

Why Boulaye Dia would be perfect for Wolves

Dia has suffered a series of disagreements with his Serie A team over the past year and this has inhibited his chances of building on an exemplary 2022/23 campaign.

Boulaye Dia: Serie A stats 22/23 vs 23/24 Stats 2022/23 2023/24 Matches played 33 17 Matches started 27 12 Goals 16 4 Assists 6 0 Big chances missed 5 3 Pass completion 77% 84% Shots per game 1.5 1.7 Key passes per game 1.1 0.6 Dribbles per game 1.1 0.8 Duels won per game 3.3 2.8 Stats via Sofascore

The 27-year-old has proven himself a high-level goalscorer and in new conditions at Wolves, he may be able to shift the currents that have disrupted his football of late.

Scoring 16 goals (in 2022/23) while only missing five big chances is a remarkably clinical ability; it's no wonder that journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver hailed him as a "beast" and an "absolute monster" back in 2021, a portent of success to come.

The Senegalese's creativity and dynamism are characteristics that make him much more than simply a goalscorer, with his ball-playing ability simply a further instrument to a wide-ranging array of qualities. As per FBref, the £42k-per-week ace actually ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion.

This level of technical ability would only serve to boost the recently-signed Gomes, whose dynamic wide role - on either flank - demands a clinical talisman who also offers connective play through crisp passing movements.

Target Scouting reporter Joe Pearce said that the Portuguese starlet "has rapid acceleration and the stamina to make real lung-bursting runs from deeper positions.

"When he spots space ahead, he attacks it and shows real intensity in wanting to break forward and anticipate second balls, attacking the back post and following up on shots looking for rebounds, and has scored and assisted from this type of situation."

Gomes is a young talent and will indeed need assistance in acclimatising to life in the Premier League, and while Molineux already boasts a top-class striker in Matheus Cunha, Dia could take his place in the team if need be.

With such a versatile approach to his attacking play, Dia could even be a feasible replacement for Cunha, should the Brazilian leave this summer.

Wolves hope to continue their 2023/24 top scorer, but with Manchester United in pursuit and Cunha admitting that he is flattered by the Red Devils' interest, saying "it’s a real honour to have your name linked to Manchester United. One of the biggest clubs in the world."

Cunha might have enjoyed a rich goalscoring season but that is merely one string to a vibrant bow, also ranking among the top 14% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 10% for pass completion, the top 12% for progressive passes, the top 5% for progressive carries, the top 3% for successful take-ons and the top 17% for tackles per 90.

Dubbed "a complete player" by former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, Cunha is a fantastic, influential player but Dia could certainly imitate his role in O'Neil's team, should push come to shove.