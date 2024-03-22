Wolverhampton Wanderers find themselves on the cusp of achieving a top-half Premier League finish this season.

Recently, however, Gary O’Neil has had to deal with injuries to his star performers, as Hwang Hee-Chan, Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto have all missed matches due to injuries.

Neto could miss the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring issue, and with plenty of potential suitors showing interest, could this be his last season at Molineux?

Pedro Neto’s future at Wolves

Against Newcastle United in their recent 3-0 defeat, Neto was taken off due to suffering a second serious hamstring injury of the season, and this could rule him out until 2024/25.

The Portuguese was in fine form too, scoring three times and grabbing 11 assists in all competitions for the Old Gold and the blow came at the wrong time for O’Neil.

Pedro Neto in the Premier League this season Goals 2 Assists 9 Key passes per game 2 Big chances created 7 Shots on target per game 0.6 Via Sofascore

According to journalist David Ornstein, clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester City are all sniffing around the winger with regard to making a potential move this summer.

It could cost them up to £80m to secure the player, but there is no doubt he is in demand after a fine season in the Midlands.

If Neto does indeed depart, O’Neil may already have a dream successor lined up who is currently starring out on loan.

Fabio Silva's record at Rangers

While Silva may have scored just five goals in 72 appearances for Wolves since joining, his loan spell at Glasgow Rangers looks like it has given him a fresh lease of life.

In 14 appearances for the Light Blues, Silva has scored four times, including important goals against Hibs in the Scottish Cup and Hearts in the league, showcasing his wonderful talents in Govan.

Signed in order to give Cyriel Dessers competition for the lone striker role, Silva has thrived when being deployed on the left wing, and this could suggest he is an ideal Neto heir.

Against Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League clash, Silva was the one attacker who looked like he was going to make something happen. The youngster succeeded with three of his six dribble attempts, made one key pass and taking 50 touches during the game.

His performances meant he was called up to the Portugal U21 squad for their matches against the Faroe Islands and Croatia, and he scored the opener against the former on Thursday evening.

This led talent scout Antonio Mango to lavish praise on the youngster, saying that “Rangers got themselves a talent" after bringing the previously struggling Wolves star in on loan.

Life in the Premier League has been tough, but when spending time out on loan, Silva has thrived. Four goals for Rangers follow on from him netting 16 times during spells for PSV Eindhoven and Anderlecht last season, indicating that the ability is clearly there.

A consistent run in the English top flight next season could either make or break Silva, but if he hits the ground running, there is no doubt he would be an ideal heir for Neto.