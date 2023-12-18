Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a resounding 3-0 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League over the weekend and the result means they occupy 13th spot in the table.

The Irons swept away the Old Gold and, considering they had featured in the Europa League just 72 hours prior, it was a wonderful performance by the home side.

Gary O’Neil will be disappointed by the result, especially as they had taken four points from six across their previous two league matches, and it is back to the drawing board ahead of a clash against Chelsea on Christmas Eve.

There may be a few changes to his starting XI following some disappointing displays at the London Stadium and Nelson Semedo failed to sparkle yet again.

Nelson Semedo’s game vs West Ham in numbers

The 30-year-old was deployed on the right side of the midfield as the manager opted for a 3-4-3 formation, yet the former Barcelona defender wasn’t quite at the races.

He did look eager to get on the ball, evidenced by his 69 touches, yet his failure to do much with it proved to be his downfall.

Two key passes and an 86% pass success rate is perhaps decent on the surface, yet the right-back failed to contribute anything of note in an attacking sense as he delivered just one successful cross and succeeded with just one dribble attempt during the match.

Semedo also lost possession 14 times overall along with winning just five of his 11 total duels, and is it any wonder he received a match rating of just 5/10 from Express & Star's Liam Keen?

The reporter duly noted: "Semedo backed off for the opening goal and was otherwise ineffective throughout the game."

With the January transfer window edging ever closer, O’Neil must surely be looking for another option at right-back.

Nelson Semedo’s season in numbers

The defender has started every single one of Wolves’ Premier League ties this season, but his contribution has been minimal to say the least.

He ranks in a lowly tenth spot across the squad for key passes per game (0.5) along with ranking second for possession lost per game (14.6) and with his contract expiring in just over a year, his spell at Wolves could be drawing to an end.

The right-back has mustered just one goal contribution all season across his 16 League matches and that was an assist against Arsenal in a 2-1 loss at the start of the month.

With O’Neil deploying him in a more advanced role, this should have given him a licence to push forward and create more opportunities for his teammates.

It hasn’t quite transpired like this and the 40-year-old will be demanding more from the Portuguese defender over the festive season, especially with a few tough matches to come.

Semedo has been a stalwart since arriving at Molineux back in 2020, making 120 appearances for the club, but perhaps O’Neil has to go in a different direction if he wants to improve his first-team squad.

The 30-year-old was poor against West Ham and unless he drastically improves, it could be a similar sort of performance that gets delivered against the Blues on Sunday.