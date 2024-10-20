Wolverhampton Wanderers face no respite following an incredibly tough start to the 2024/25 campaign as they face Manchester City today in the Premier League.

The Old Gold currently occupy the bottom spot in the league table, and it will likely remain that way unless they can somehow grab all three points at Molineux this afternoon.

The odds are against Gary O’Neil, there is no doubting that, but he did lead his side to victory against City last term. A repeat of that performance could go a long way to easing the pressure on the underfire boss.

Having suffered a 5-3 defeat to Brentford last time out, the manager will likely make a change or two. This could see winger Carlos Forbs drop to the bench after a poor display.

Carlos Forbs' stats vs Brentford

The winger started the clash against the Bees but failed to offer anything meaningful going forward. He may have made two key passes and delivered an accurate cross during his spell on the field, yet the Portuguese gem lost possession six times.

He also failed to register a single shot during his 68 minutes on the pitch, while he was dribbled past once and completed only 15 passes.

Knowing that three points were required to lift the club off bottom spot, it was hardly the performance O’Neil expected, thus changes could be made ahead of the match against City.

Carlos Forbs' stats vs Brentford Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 2 Successful dribbles 1 Possession lost 6 Touches 30 Via Sofascore

This could see Forbs dropped from the starting XI, with a fellow compatriot being unleashed from the very start – Goncalo Guedes.

Why Goncalo Guedes must start for Wolves vs Man City

Guedes was sent on loan spells to both Benfica and Villarreal last term, scoring just three goals all season.

O’Neil gave him a chance in the first-team squad and has been repaid with three goals in just six games, although none of those have come in the top flight.

Journalist Andy Brassell lauded Guedes when he joined Wolves back in the summer of 2022, saying: “For Wolves I think Guedes will be absolutely fantastic, they need that little bit of extra bang up front, maybe they could be in a bit of trouble if they’re not scoring goals.

“He’s someone who can play as a striker or as a winger, lightning quick, on his day as good as it gets.”

Although he may not have showcased these talents during his stint so far, Guedes may be a better option against City than Forbs.

During his two League Cup games, Guedes scored three goals, created one big chance and averaged 1.5 key passes per game.

The winger has yet to start a match in the Premier League this term, but given how imperative three points is this weekend, perhaps O’Neil will have no option but to take a few risks.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

If Guedes does get on the scoresheet, it could be the boost he needs ahead of a crucial run of fixtures for the Old Gold.