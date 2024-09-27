Wolverhampton Wanderers face yet another difficult task in the Premier League this weekend as they seek their first three points of the season.

Gary O’Neil’s men have been given a poor draw when it comes to fixtures, taking on Arsenal, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and now Liverpool in the opening six games.

If they can somehow come away from the clash against the Anfield side with a point or better, then the Old Gold can start to look forward in a more positive way.

O’Neil could make a few changes for the clash, with Jorgen Strand Larsen potentially dropping to the bench this weekend.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s game in numbers vs Villa

The on-loan striker has scored just once for the Molineux side but was given the task of leading the line against Villa last weekend.

Despite taking the lead, Wolves suffered a 3-1 loss, but Larsen didn’t play too badly. During the match, he attempted two shots, won four of his six aerial duels and lost possession just twice - albeit while touching the ball on just 12 occasions.

All he needs now is to turn these performances into goals, then his confidence will soon begin to soar.

For the Liverpool clash, however, could O’Neil mix things up slightly and choose someone who has already found the back of the net for the club this term?

Goncalo Guedes has already netted three times since returning from a loan spell at Villarreal, although they have come in the EFL Cup.

Why Goncalo Guedes should be unleashed by O’Neil

The manager has unleashed the Portuguese gem in both cup games so far. Along with his three goals, he has also created a big chance, averaged 1.5 key passes per game and has taken four shots per match, underlining how impressive he has been in front of goal.

The £27m signing from Valencia in 2022 hasn’t exactly enjoyed the best of times in the Midlands, yet it looks as though O’Neil is set to give him a chance to showcase his talents this term.

Journalist Andy Brassell lavished praise on the player when he was signed, saying: “For Wolves I think Guedes will be absolutely fantastic, they need that little bit of extra bang up front, maybe they could be in a bit of trouble if they’re not scoring goals.

“He’s someone who can play as a striker or as a winger, lightning quick, on his day as good as it gets.”

The key for Guedes now is to ensure he delivers decent performances in the Premier League when called upon.

His display against Brighton in the cup could well see him secure a start against Liverpool, but he will need to back this up.

Goncalo Guedes' stats against Brighton Goals 1 Assists 0 Key passes 2 Total shots 4 Touches 32 Possession lost 12 Via Sofascore

Wolves aren’t quite in trouble, yet. But they will need to pick up points soon, otherwise O’Neil could come under some pressure.

Their fixtures have been tough, no doubt about it, but this is a team that beat Chelsea twice and Manchester City last term. The next few weeks could be interesting indeed.