Wolverhampton Wanderers have yet to make a signing during the January transfer window so far, but there is still over a week to go before deadline day.

Gary O’Neil may look to move players on along with bringing a fresh face or two to the Molineux side and the next eight days could be interesting indeed.

Wolves’ search for new signings

While it is no secret that the club are searching for a new striker, this is not the only position that O’Neil would like to strengthen.

According to a report from the Northern Echo earlier this month, Wolves are showing interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke this month as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

There are other clubs interested in the player, and they value Clarke at around £15m, which is a fair price.

O’Neil may have to move on a player or two before sanctioning a deal of this magnitude and, according to reports in Spain, Real Sociedad are keen on signing Pablo Sarabia this month.

O’Neil could brutally ditch the Spaniard by making a move for Clarke, and it could be a deal which benefits all parties.

The stats that show why Jack Clarke is better than Pablo Sarabia

The former Paris Saint-Germain winger arrived at the Old Gold last January, going on to make 13 appearances before the end of the season, scoring once in the process.

It looked as though he could become a key player for Julen Lopetegui, yet when he left and O’Neil arrived, Sarabia found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

The 31-year-old has started only 13 games all season, yet his one goal and eight assists indicate that he does contribute effectively when he does play.

There is no doubt that Clarke would be the better option, however, especially as he could operate on either the left or right wing and this flexibility may appeal to O’Neil.

This season, the Sunderland starlet not only has scored more league goals (13 vs one), than the Wolves gem, but he has also registered more shots on target per 90 (1.02 vs 0.73), more shot-creating actions per 90 (5.45 vs 4.85) and a higher successful take-on percentage (54.8% vs 29.4%) and it is clear that Clarke is currently thriving in the Championship.

The one-time Leeds United sensation was previously hailed by his former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray for being a “wonderful talent” and it looks as though he is finally delivering on his early promise.

While his previous stint in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur failed to bring the best out of Clarke - as he made just four first-team appearances - a move to Wolves could give him the regular game time in the top flight that he craved at Spurs.

Of course, he won't come cheap, but if the Old Gold were able to make a late approach, it could turn into a shrewd investment and one which could see them make a solid return for the player in the coming years.

O’Neil does not have long to act and the more Clarke impresses for the Black Cats, the more potential suitors will be lining up to snatch him away.