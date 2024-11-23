This weekend is a critical time for Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Old Gold have been in poor form for the majority of this season, and are second bottom of the Premier League after 11 games. Defensively, they have been suspect, and have let in 27 goals thus far; no side has conceded more.

However, there was an upturn in form before the November international break. Wolves beat Southampton 2-0 thanks to a goal and assist from star man Matheus Cunha, to earn their first three points of the season.

It was a win that reduced the pressure off under-pressure manager Gary O’Neil, who will be hoping to have a couple of key players back from injury.

Wolves team news

The Midlands club travel down to West London to face high-flying Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Marco Silva’s side currently sit seventh in the table and are unbeaten in their last three games, which includes victories in their last two.

Several players have struggled with injury of late for the Old Gold. Of those, a few are some way from a return to first-team action, which has been a blow for the relegation-threatened side.

However, O’Neil might be able to count on one of his key defenders ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage this weekend. Santiago Bueno withdrew from international duty with Uruguay last week following an injury.

There was a positive update from the Wolves boss in his pre-match press conference, via journalist Liam Keen. O’Neil explained the defender will travel down to London with the squad. That is good news for the Midlands club given he has played 90 minutes in each of their last four games.

The Old Gold boss was vague with his other updates but did allude to the fact some other key players might return to the first team fold soon, including Hwang Hee-chan. The striker has missed the last nine matches but did train before their clash with Southampton. O’Neil explained that a few players need fitness tests but he is “hopeful” they will be fit.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

O’Neil also discussed another of his players in the press conference, in a position where competition for places is tough. However, he could make a big impact if given the nod against Fulham.

Who could start vs. Fulham

The man in question here is Brazilian midfielder Andre. The Wolves manager praised the Brazil international in his press conference and said he is “working very hard” and still getting used to the Premier League. He also explained “he will be big” as the season goes along.

So far, opportunities have been limited for the summer signing from Fluminense. The £21m midfielder has played just seven times this term, featuring for just 364 minutes in the top flight. He has not started since the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City and has been an unused substitute for the last two games.

However, Saturday afternoon’s clash at Craven Cottage could be the perfect place for Andre to show his worth. The Old Gold are set to come up against the in-form Emile Smith Rowe, who has been fantastic for the Cottagers since moving from Arsenal in the summer. He has three goals and two assists to his name in 11 top-flight games.

If he was to start, it could be in place of Mario Lemina. The Old Gold skipper has been a first-choice in midfield this season, but has only played 90 minutes in one of the last three games. It remains to be seen if he will keep his place in the starting lineup against Fulham.

It could be the perfect game for Wolves’ number seven, with the chance to put a dent in Smith Rowe’s sparkling form. The Brazilian midfielder has already shown his impressive ball-winning capabilities this term and could put them to good use against Fulham. As per Sofascore, Andre has won three duels and made 3.6 ball recoveries per game this term.

Andre stats in 2024/25 PL season Stat (per game) Number Mins 54 Touches 32.6 Pass accuracy 95% Ball recoveries 3.6 Tackles + interceptions 1.7 Ground duels won 3 Ground duel win % 66% Stats from Sofascore

Adapting to the Premier League can be tough for some players. It is a unique league in many ways, not least because of the speed the game is played. Andre, described as “high-quality” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, seems like he is getting used to it.

However, a start against the Cottagers ahead of Lemina, and a good performance against an in-form attacker could be exactly what he needs. It would help both his confidence on a personal level, and be crucial to his team as they look to pick up another vital win.