Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a point against Nottingham Forest over the weekend and heading into the busy festive period, the club currently occupy 13th position in the Premier League table.

Ties against West Ham United and Brentford before Christmas are certainly winnable, but the Old Gold will have to be at their best to secure three points in both matches.

Gary O’Neil will be hoping to get through the next few games unscathed heading into the January transfer window as it appears he is keen on a fellow Premier League midfielder…

Wolves transfer news – Josh Brownhill

According to the Mirror, the Molineux outfit are preparing a move for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill during the January transfer window, and they could secure his signature for a cut-price fee of just £7m.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, but the player and club are embroiled in a standoff at the moment and unless Burnley sell him in January, they will lose him for nothing.

He is valued at £20m, yet due to his contract scenario, £7m could well be enough to lure him to Wolves in the coming weeks.

Related Wolves could land Cunha upgrade by signing £15m gem who's like Kane Wolves could look to sign an upgrade on Cunha in the January transfer window

The former Bournemouth manager could do with another midfielder and Brownhill may be an ideal replacement for former player Ruben Neves.

How Josh Brownhill compares to Ruben Neves

The Portuguese gem left Molineux during the summer in a £47m deal to join Al-Hilal, and it marked the end of a six-season stay in the Midlands for Neves.

The midfielder made over 250 appearances for the club while he helped establish them as a steady top-flight club after their promotion during the 2017/18 campaign.

The Old Gold have certainly missed his goals from midfield, as only two midfielders have found the back of the net during the current campaign, and O’Neil is clearly looking to sign a player who can chip in from the centre of the pitch.

Neves scored six times in the league last term, while Brownhill netted seven – albeit in the Championship – along with grabbing eight assists, and this type of player is exactly what the club need going forward.

Ruben Neves: Wolves career in numbers Season Games Goals Assists 2017/18 42 6 1 2018/19 40 5 4 2019/20 54 4 3 2020/21 40 5 2 2021/22 36 4 2 2022/23 41 6 1 Stats via Transfermarkt.

During the 2023/24 season so far, the 27-year-old Brownhill has scored three Premier League goals and he currently ranks second in the squad for goals and assists (three), along with ranking third for key passes per game (0.8) and for tackles per game (1.7), showcasing his abilities across a range of metrics.

He has been impressive during his debut season in the top flight and a move to Wolves would allow him to continue this, especially as he could be filling the boots of Neves.

The midfielder was hailed as “brilliant” by Jack Cork in 2022 and O’Neil has an excellent chance of landing a player who may only get better for a reasonable fee in the coming weeks.

The move makes perfect sense and while the club signed Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Boubacar Traore, while also adding Tommy Doyle on loan, none have managed to really replace Neves.

By signing Brownhill, they will sign a Premier League standard player for a fraction of his valuation, and it could turn into a shrewd investment by the club.