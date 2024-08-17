Wolverhampton Wanderers have finally sold Pedro Neto after months and months of transfer speculation.

The Portuguese winger leaves for a fee in the region of £54m, joining fellow Premier League side Chelsea. While the loss will create a gap to be filled by Gary O’Neil, the financial injection provided by the sale will give him some flexibility when it comes to sourcing his replacement.

Could the Old Gold raid a current Premier League in order to secure his replacement? As it looks like O’Neil is targeting a swoop for a Brentford winger…

Wolves eyeing move for Premier League star

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Wolves are chasing a move for Brentford gem Yoane Wissa before the end of the current transfer window.

The 27-year-old could well be allowed to leave the Bees considering they have completed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool, and his positional adaptability could be a bonus for O’Neil.

With just two years left on his contract, Brentford boss Thomas Frank may believe this is the best time to secure a decent fee for the player.

Will O’Neil strike? Only time will tell. If he does, Wissa could be a dream capture for someone like Matheus Cumha.

Yoane Wissa’s Brentford statistics

The DR Congo international signed for the Bees following a productive stint in France, where he registered 54 goal contributions – 37 goals and 17 assists – in 128 matches for FC Lorient.

He has managed to recapture this sort of form in the Premier League, netting seven or more top-flight goals in each of his three seasons with Brentford, achieving 12 last term.

The winger also created seven big chances, averaged 0.7 key passes per game, and grabbed three assists, showing that he is keen on creating chances for others.

This could benefit Cunha next season. The Brazilian finished as the club’s top scorer with 14 goals last term, but with some better service, this number could found the back of the net more frequently.

When compared to his peers in the Premier League last season, Wissa ranked in the top 11% for crosses into the penalty area per 90 (0.15), while also ranking in the top 13% for ball recoveries per 90 (3.53), suggesting that not only does the winger regularly deliver balls into the opposition box, but is keen on winning the ball back as often as possible.

Yoane Wissa's PL stats for Brentford last season Goals 12 Assists 3 Big chances created 7 Successful dribbles per game 0.6 Key passes per game 0.9 Total duels won per game 4 Via Sofascore

With Wissa coming into the starting XI next season, operating on either the right or left wing, it could be a masterstroke of a signing by O’Neil.

Moving on players was always inevitable this summer, especially having to balance the books, but securing £40m for Max Kilman and now £54m for Neto is excellent business.

If a deal for Wissa could be struck before the end of the month, the club might not feel the departure of Neto too hard, that’s for sure.

Hailed as “remarkable” by Frank for his displays last term, Wolves could sign a Premier League star in the 27-year-old and provide their centre-forward with more opportunities to find the back of the net.