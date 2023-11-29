Wolverhampton Wanderers lost to Fulham in their most recent Premier League outing and their inconsistency could soon start to become a real problem.

Gary O’Neil is doing a fine job at the Old Gold, but if they could string a few successive wins together, it could give them hope of securing a top-half finish in the table.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the former Bournemouth manager may seek to bolster his side, and they have been linked with a player who currently finds himself out of favour at his current club – Aaron Ramsdale.

Wolves transfer news – Aaron Ramsdale

According to a report from the Daily Star last week, the Molineux outfit are reportedly looking to sign the Arsenal goalkeeper on a loan deal with an obligation to buy in January.

This comes following news that their current number one, Jose Sa, is being tracked by clubs in Saudi Arabia and O’Neil has placed a price tag of £35m on his head, although it remains to be seen whether this deters potential suitors.

Might a change in goal freshen things up, however?

Why Aaron Ramsdale would be better for Wolves than Jose Sa

The Portuguese ‘keeper has been a dependable option between the posts for the Old Gold since joining, yet last season, he conceded 57 goals across 39 matches while keeping only 12 clean sheets in the process.

During the current campaign, Sa has kept only one clean sheet in the Premier League thus far, and he has drawn criticism in recent months, with Talking Wolves presenter Tom Parker one of the most vocal critics.

He said: “Jose Sa's distribution is the worst I've seen from a Premier League goalkeeper. Constant liability. Desperately need a new goalkeeper.”

Ramsdale has found himself out of the first-team picture at the Emirates since David Raya arrived from Brentford on a season-long loan.

Related Arsenal have colossal goalkeeper out on loan who could soon replace Ramsdale Ramsdale could fall even further down the Arsenal pecking order with this young star adding even more potential competition in goal when he returns.

He has made just eight appearances in all competitions, conceding eight goals in the process, and his confidence appears to have gone, which is surprising considering how good the £120k-per-week titan was during the 2022/23 season.

The Englishman conceded 1.1 goals per game in the top flight, made 2.5 saves per game (a success rate of 69%) along with succeeding with 100% of his run-outs per game (0.4) and keeping 14 clean sheets.

In comparison, Sa conceded 1.5 goals per game in the Premier League, made three saves per game (a success rate of 66%) while succeeding with 87% of his run out attempts (0.4 per game) and keeping 11 clean sheets.

There isn’t too much between the two ‘keepers, yet Ramsdale is five years younger than Sa and with interest from the Middle East sure to ramp up in the coming weeks, O’Neil may be tempted to cash in on the 30-year-old in January.

In Ramsdale, he would be signing a player who just needs some confidence shown in him in order to perform at his very best, with the 6 foot 5 gem certainly be an upgrade on Sa - hency why Wolves must act swiftly to secure his signature.