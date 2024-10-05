Wolverhampton Wanderers may be sitting bottom of the Premier League table, but a win over Brentford could be the catalyst the Old Gold need to push them away from the drop zone.

Gary O’Neil may come under some pressure should he fail to lead his side to all three points against the Bees, and he will need to see some improvements from players such as Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha’s season in numbers for Wolves

Last season, Cunha was the club’s top scorer, netting 14 goals in all competitions, but so far during the current campaign, he has managed to find the back of the net on just two occasions in the top flight.

Matheus Cunha's stats vs Liverpool (28/09/2024) Goals 0 Key passes 1 Dribble attempts (successful) 1 (1) Total shots 2 Ground duels (won) 6 (4) Touches 47 Via Sofascore

Despite his lack of goals, Cunha has been impressive for the club. Indeed, he has created two big chances in the top flight, averages 1.5 key passes per game and has succeeded with 1.7 dribbles per game, showcasing his qualities going forward.

The goals will come, that is certain, but might O’Neil unleash someone in the team who could potentially revive the Brazilian? Creating more chances for him during games in which he can add to his goal tally.

Hwang Hee-Chan has only started three times this term under O’Neil, but could he be unleashed against Brentford this weekend?

Why Hwang Hee-Chan should start against Brentford

Like Cunha, Hwang was on fire for the Old Gold last term, netting 13 goals across the entire season, looking like a man reborn under the new regime.

The South Korea international also managed to succeed with 55% of his dribble attempts, create four big chances and averaged 1.6 shots per game, working well alongside Cunha when the pair were chosen together in the starting XI.

Unfortunately, they haven’t had many chances to recreate this magic during the current season, but if O’Neil can get them firing against Brentford, it could allow Wolves to secure three points.

The forward was hailed by Ian Wright a few years ago, who said: "He has got everything, he has got pace, skill, touch and awareness and he's always driving to get into the box."

While he may not have enjoyed the start to the season he would have liked, it is still early for him to start building momentum. The club have scored just six league goals all campaign, which clearly suggests O’Neil needs to unleash some firepower against the Bees.

In the Premier League last term, Hwang ranked in the top 9% for successful take-on percentage (52.2%) when compared to his positional peers, along with ranking in the top 5% for goals per shot on target (0.65) per 90, underlining how effective he was in the opponents half of the pitch.

While it is too early in the season to say that a defeat could be damaging this weekend, Wolves have to improve and get results sooner rather than later. If they don’t, it could be yet another relegation scrap.