Wolverhampton Wanderers were given a lesson by Newcastle United last weekend as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat in what was their poorest performance for quite some time.

Gary O’Neil had led his side to an enjoyable start to 2024, but the loss to the Magpies proves just how far they still have to go if they want to secure a top-half finish in the Premier League this season.

They play Fulham this afternoon and the Cottagers will present their own unique challenge, but the head coach should be confident of returning to winning ways at Molineux.

Both Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha will miss the clash today due to injury and this is a big blow for the manager, especially considering they have scored 22 goals between them this season.

Both Josa Sa and Pedro Neto will also be monitored ahead of the clash as the duo were substituted last weekend with minor injuries.

With this in mind, we at Football FanCast predict the Wolves starting XI that will take to the field this afternoon, as O’Neil makes two changes to the side that lost against Newcastle last Saturday.

1 GK – Josa Sa

Despite having to come off last weekend, Sa should be fit to start against Fulham today and this will be a big boost for O’Neil.

Indeed, the 31-year-old has only missed two Premier League games for the Old Gold this season, keeping four clean sheets in the process, and he will be desperate to record another today.

2 CB – Max Kilman

The captain was not at his best against the Magpies last weekend as they scored three times during the match.

He made a mistake which led to Newcastle scoring their second goal, while he was often sloppy in possession and O’Neil will be hoping for a much better performance this time around.

3 CB – Santiago Bueno

The first change comes at centre-back, and it sees Craig Dawson replaced by Santiago Bueno for the clash this afternoon.

Dawson was often caught out by the pace of Newcastle’s attack last week, and it might be wise to bring in Bueno for his third Premier League start of the season.

The Old Gold secured a 4-1 win over Brentford in his previous start in the top flight and another victory like this would be welcomed, that’s for sure.

4 CB Toti Gomes

The Portuguese defender was the best of the three centre-backs last weekend, and he will retain his place against Fulham.

The defender won 100% of his aerial duels along with taking 66 touches, indicating that he was keen to get involved, despite the heavy loss.

5 RM – Nelson Semedo

The defender-turned-right midfielder has operated in a more advanced position this season under O’Neil, yet the manager has not been awarded many goals or assists.

Indeed, Semedo has only registered two goal contributions all season and the manager will be looking for the former Barcelona gem to perhaps add to this tally today.

6 CM – Mario Lemina

The 30-year-old has been a mainstay in the heart of the Wolves' midfield this term, missing just three league matches all season.

Against Newcastle, he made one key pass and won three of his five ground duels during the clash, yet he could inspire his side to a win as they were overrun and the pace of their attack caused numerous problems.

His hard-working nature has been key to the success that the Molineux outfit have enjoyed this season and if he carries his recent form into today’s tie, then the club will have an excellent chance of securing all three points.

7 CM – Tommy Doyle

The Manchester City loanee will once again partner Lemina in the heart of the midfield as he will make his seventh start in the top flight this season for Wolves.

The youngster was one of the few bright sparks for the club last weekend as he took 105 touches, finished with an 89% pass success rate, won two of his three ground duels, and was successful with ten of his 15 long ball attempts, showcasing his excellent passing range.

Another start beckons against Fulham and a similar performance alongside Lemina could be crucial for the club.

8 LM – Rayan Ait-Nouri

The left-back has been pushed into the midfield fairly often this season as O’Neil favours a three-man defence, but he has been a big threat down the flank.

He has created one big chance, averages 0.8 key passes per game, and is successful with 62% of his dribble attempts in the top flight this season – 1.9 per game – which shows how much he has bombed down the left wing during games.

If he can push forward often against Fulham and support the front three, then Wolves could return to winning ways.

9 AM – Pablo Sarabia

The Spaniard has enjoyed a productive season in front of goal as he has registered 12 goal contributions – three goals and nine assists – and he will retain his place against Fulham.

Another goal or assist would be warmly received today as Wolves go searching for a win.

10 AM – Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Due to Hwang and Cunha missing out, Bellegarde will be deployed in an attacking midfield slot again.

Against the Magpies, he managed to take three shots and make two key passes, showing that the midfielder can be effective in a more advanced role and O’Neil would surely enjoy a similar showing today.

11 ST – Nathan Fraser

While Neto was withdrawn last week due to a minor injury, O’Neil won't risk him this afternoon and instead place his trust in young striker Nathan Fraser.

Lauded as “aggressive and strong” by Jonathan Hunter-Barrett, head of coaching at Wolves, Fraser came off the bench last week.

He managed to record a shot on target and won a single ground duel on what was his third Premier League appearance of the season.

Dropping Neto to the bench and unleashing the 19-year-old could be an ideal chance for O’Neil to see exactly what he can do from the first whistle, and he deserves a chance, no doubt about it, and avoid aggravating the minor injury sustained by the Portugal international.

Predicted Wolves starting XI vs Fulham – GK – Sa; CB – Kilman, CB – Bueno, CB – Toti; RM – Semedo, CM – Lemina, CM – Doyle, LM – Ait-Nouri; AM – Sarabia, AM – Bellegarde; ST - Fraser