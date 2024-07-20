Wolverhampton Wanderers may have signed Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Tommy Doyle this summer, but Gary O’Neil will need further arrivals in the next few weeks to give his side a chance of securing a top-half finish in the Premier League next season.

There is still plenty of time before the transfer window shuts, but it is clear that he might need to sell a few players in order to raise funds.

The Old Gold have shown some interest in a Championship winger recently who has shone in the second tier.

Wolves eyeing move for Championship winger

At the start of July, Football Insider claimed that the Molineux outfit were showing interest in Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker.

They weren’t the only Premier League side to show their admiration for the player, however, as Brentford also entered the race along with Lazio, Stuttgart and Celta Vigo, indicating that O’Neil has plenty of competition to fend off.

Plymouth currently value their prized asset at around £15m, which is certainly affordable for Wolves, but will it be worth it?

Morgan Whittaker’s season in numbers

Previously at Swansea City, Whittaker first joined the Pilgrims on a loan spell during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring nine goals in the process.

This was enough for the club to sign him permanently last summer and the move looks like it has been a stroke of genius.

Morgan Whittaker's Championship stats last term Goals 19 Assists 8 Big chances created 10 Big chances missed 2 Key passes per game 1.4 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 Shots per game 3.6 Via Sofascore

Across 50 matches in all competitions, the winger scored 20 goals while contributing nine assists, certainly proving his worth to the Championship side as they retained their status in the second tier.

Among his teammates in the Championship, he ranked first for goals and assists (27), big chances created (10), key passes per game (1.4) and for successful dribbles per game (1.2) last term, showing how impressive he is going forward.

These statistics show that he could be a dream for Matheus Cunha next term, creating plenty of chances for the Brazilian to slot away in the top flight.

His pace and trickery on the right wing could see the winger become yet another goal threat in the Wolves squad, especially as he could link up well with Cunha, who will be leading the attacking charge.

The youngster was praised by talent scout Jacek Kulig back in 2020 as he was beginning to emerge as a promising talent, dubbing him a “flamboyant winger” while claiming that he was similar in style to Riyad Mahrez.

Cunha scored 14 goals in all competitions last term, but this tally may have been higher had he received better service from the wings.

Whittaker isn’t just a goal threat, but a player who can cause chaos among opposition defenders, allowing him the space to deliver crosses into the box or make meandering runs.

Adding someone of this talent to his squad could only benefit O’Neil, and he shouldn’t be deterred by Plymouth’s valuation of £15m.

Will the Molineux side make a concrete offer in the coming days? Only time will tell.