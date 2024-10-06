Wolverhampton Wanderers will head into the international break rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after yet another top-flight defeat.

Brentford prevailed over the Old Gold, securing a 5-3 win which piles the pressure on Gary O’Neil, with his position beginning to look precarious after their dismal start to the campaign.

Several of his starting XI were poor throughout the defeat, which could result in them being dropped once the domestic season resumes in a couple of weeks.

One player who failed to have a major impact was Carlos Forbs, who ended up being subbed with just over 20 minutes to go.

Carlos Forbs' game in numbers v Brentford

The summer signing was making his first Premier League start for Wolves, with O’Neil looking for the Ajax loanee to make an impact from the flank.

The Portuguese gem may have made one key pass, delivered an accurate cross and succeeded with his only dribble attempt, but these were the only positive stats during his time on the pitch.

Carlos Forbs' stats v Brentford Total shots 0 Dribble attempts (successful) 1 (1) Possession lost 6 Key passes 1 Touches 29 Big chances created 0 via Sofascore

Remarkably, he made fewer completed passes (15) than goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, while even taking fewer touches than the shot-stopper (29 v 58), clearly highlighting how little the winger was involved throughout the match.

Forbs was dribbled past once, lost possession six times and won just one of his three aerial duels in what was a challenging first start for the former Manchester City starlet.

The £15k-per-week gem will have been expected to hit the ground running in order to help the Old Gold secure a much-needed victory, but he failed to demonstrate his true abilities. Forbs could well be dropped for the next match. The question is, who will take his place in the starting XI?

O'Neil must replace Carlos Forbs

Against Brentford, Goncalo Guedes was the replacement for the ineffective winger, and he could be the ideal player to stake a claim for the berth out wide.

Indeed, the former Valencia star has already scored three goals this season, but he has failed to start under O’Neil in the top flight.

During his 22-minute cameo on the field, Guedes managed to attempt a dribble, make two key passes, deliver a solitary accurate cross and even had a shot at goal, although it was off target.

It was clearly an improvement on the player he had replaced in the side, which could potentially impact O’Neil’s next starting XI - that is, if he is still in a job by the time the Molineux side play Manchester City in a few weeks.

The team has no problems going forward and scoring, as defending is proving to be the most difficult aspect for them this term, having already conceded 21 in the league, which is the worst record out of all 20 teams.

And with the form City are in, the wait for their first win could stretch that little bit longer.