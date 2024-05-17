Wolverhampton Wanderers should be proud of their outfit's performance in the Premier League this season, but after a late-season dip, the importance of hitting the mark during the summer transfer window has been heightened.

"If we go into next season with the same weaknesses as now, we have issues. If we’re able to improve them and get the levels back up to where they need to be, then we won’t.

“There’s no reason next season has to start slowly because this season has finished slowly. We’ll need to do some real big work in the summer.”

These are the recent remarks of manager Gary O'Neil, stressing that signings must be made this summer to build on an impressive campaign that has avoided the suction of the relegation zone.

It's not just incomings that will take precedence, however, with Wolves likely to ship certain stars on - Matt Doherty must be one of them.

Why Wolves signed Matt Doherty

Doherty re-joined Wolves at the start of the season, signing from Atletico Madrid, after failing to make his mark in La Liga and enduring a tough time on the fringe at Tottenham Hotspur, once described as a "menace" by Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir but ultimately proving unable to win over a series of managers.

He had previously enjoyed a prosperous career at Molineux, completing 302 appearances for Wolves and notably featuring as a key component of Nuno Espirito Santo's European conquest.

Praised for his "sensational" performances in Wolverhampton by pundit Jermaine Jenas, Doherty thrived as one of the most prolific wide defenders in Europe, but now aged 32, he hasn't enjoyed the same impact on his return to the club and it might be worth cashing in this summer.

Why Wolves should ditch Matt Doherty

Still contracted for two years, Doherty earns a pretty pay packet at £50k per week, though this sizeable salary has not been reflected through his displays on the pitch, starting only nine matches in the Premier League - six of which have arrived since April, coinciding with the team's slump.

Wolves: Highest-paid Defenders # Player Salary 1. Nelson Semedo £80k-per-week 2. Matt Doherty £50k-per-week 3. Max Kilman £50k-per-week 4. Craig Dawson £45k-per-week 5. Santiago Bueno £30k-per-week Sourced via Capology

Nelson Semedo's market value has dropped by £25m and he is another of the club's over-earners, but the rest suggest that Doherty is taking home earnings that don't reflect his place in the team.

Especially when Pedro Neto is on the same salary as his Irish teammate. The 24-year-old winger has been battling injuries this season but has performed to resounding success when fit and firing, racking up two goals and nine assists from just 19 Premier League appearances, as per Sofascore.

The Republic of Ireland international still showcases several of his core qualities, ranking among the top 1% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 1% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

However, he ranks among the bottom 8% for progressive passes and the bottom 7% for progressive carries per 90. O'Neil's system is reliant on facets that Doherty can no longer offer with confidence.

Alex McCarthy, youth coach and O'Neil's long-time pal says this of his brand of football: “His philosophy on football is possession-based, high intensity, attacking football and playing out from the back."

Doherty's not getting any younger and takes up a sizeable chunk of a wage bill that needs every space it can find. Given that Wolves are one of the sides with an interest in West Ham United defender Ben Johnson, who is available on a free this summer, it would seem that Doherty is indeed expendable.

O'Neil has called for big work, and selling Doherty must be part of the reshuffle.