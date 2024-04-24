Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to end their winless streak when they face AFC Bournemouth this evening in the Premier League.

Gary O’Neil has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Midlands, but the Old Gold have failed to win a match in all competitions since 9 March, and he will hope this changes tonight.

Having lost several of his players to injury during their weekend defeat to Arsenal, O’Neil could be set to welcome back a few faces in what is a vital match if the Midlands side have any ambitions of securing a top-half finish.

Wolves team news vs Bournemouth

“Rayan will be fit to start if we deem that to be the right way to go,” said O’Neil during his pre-match press conference prior to the match.

“Daws' is obviously out after the surgery he had. Pablo had a tight groin after Nottingham Forest and three starts would have been tricky, but he should be available to start the next two if we choose to. Mario is available to play.”

Wolves players currently out injured Player Return date Craig Dawson 03/06/2024 Pedro Neto 11/05/2024 Leon Chiwone 03/06/2024 Noah Lemina 27/04/2024 Nelson Semedo 24/04/2024 Matheus Cunha 24/04/2024 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 24/04/2024

It appears as though several players could be ready to play a part tonight and, after starting the tie against the Gunners on the bench, Rayan Ait-Nouri must be unleashed.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s statistics this season

Journalist Dougie Critchley lauded O’Neil’s use of the Algerian earlier this month, while also describing him as "one of the Premier League’s best players in 2024.”

Among his teammates, the dynamo currently ranks sixth for goals and assists in the Premier League (three), along with ranking seventh for big chances created (two), fourth for key passes per game (0.8) and second for successful dribbles per game (two), showcasing his impressive attacking abilities.

Against Coventry during Wolves’ 3-2 defeat in the FA Cup last month, Ait-Nouri was arguably the best player on the pitch.

Not only did he score and register an assist, but the youngster also made two key passes, completed 90% of his passes, created a big chance and succeeded with three of his five dribble attempts in what was a sublime performance.

During that match, O’Neil deployed him on the left of a four-man midfield and this appeared to suit his skill set, being able to contribute effectively when the side has the ball and are pushing forward.

Hugo Bueno operated on the left against Arsenal, but failed to create any big chances, make a key pass or even attempt a dribble, showing how much the Old Gold missed Ait-Nouri.

With the next few matches crucial with regard to Wolves securing enough points to force their way into the top half of the table, O’Neil will be hoping to unleash his strongest starting XI against the Cherries.

At the time of writing, they trail Brighton and Hove Albion by a single point, having played a game more, which indicates that a victory tonight is a must, especially with matches against Manchester City and Liverpool to come over the coming weeks.