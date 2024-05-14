Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a successful season in the Premier League under Gary O'Neil, 13th with one match to play. Among relegation favourites at the season's beginning, the Old Gold have quietly triumphed.

With the final fixture to be contested at Anfield in what will be an emotionally charged affair on Jurgen Klopp's final match as Liverpool manager, Wolves bosses will likely have turned one eye to the summer transfer window.

“So if we go into next season with the same weaknesses as now, we have issues. If we’re able to improve them and get the levels back up to where they need to be, then we won’t.

“There’s no reason next season has to start slowly because this season has finished slowly. We’ll need to do some real big work in the summer.”

These are recent words from O'Neil, who has acknowledged that his threadbare squad have run out of steam. Wolves can take pride in their 2023/24 campaign but work, indeed, needs to be done during the off-season.

Wolves appear to be lining up an exciting addition already...

Wolves eyeing shrewd summer signing

According to reports from Spain, Wolves are interested in securing a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Alex Berenguer, with the report stating that the player has offers on the table from a host of Premier League sides.

Berenguer is out of contract at the end of the season, and while the Copa del Rey champions are fighting to tie their star down to a new deal, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Leicester City hope to beat the Molineux side to the Spaniard's signature.

Alex Berenguer's season in numbers

Bilbao might be keen on extending Berenguer's stay in Basque Country but given that he's only started 13 La Liga matches in 2023/24, the 28-year-old might feel that the time is right to try his hand elsewhere.

Despite his sporadic inclusion in the starting line-up, Berenguer has offered an impressive return, scoring six goals and supplying two assists.

The versatile winger also bagged the solitary strike as Bilbao defeated Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. They would go on to win at home before defeating Mallorca on penalties in the final, with Berenguer holding his nerve to score the winning strike in the shootout.

In the Spanish top flight, as per Sofascore, the 5 foot 9 ace has notably created six big chances for his team despite only receiving a starting berth on 13 occasions - this showcases his creativity and the impact he could have in Wolverhampton.

Moreover, as per FBref, he ranks among the top 21% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 26% for tackles, the top 3% for blocks and the top 13% for aerial duels won per 90, emphasising his defensive commitment and determination.

This makes him an attractive option for a team such as Wolves, who have their share of financial difficulties but could pull off a coup in bringing this talented wide forward to the fold on a free transfer this summer.

How Alex Berenguer would fit in at Wolves

Berenguer has been regarded as a "key figure" at his Spanish outfit by reporter Pablo Casado, and while he doesn't always start games, he is effective and influential and would offer much to the Wolves attack.

The Athletic's Steve Madeley has suggested that Pablo Sarabia's future at Molineux is 'less certain' as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, but more pertinently, Berenguer is likely being targetted to fill in the hole that Pedro Neto might leave.

There's an understanding within the Wolves walls that the dynamic Portuguese winger will be allowed to leave the club this summer, with Arsenal known admirers for the player - as confirmed by none other than Fabrizio Romano - who could leave for a fee upwards of £60m.

Neto, aged 24, is a brilliant player, ranking among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 6% for progressive carries per 90 and being heralded as a "beast" of a player by his Liverpool-based compatriot Diogo Jota.

Injuries have formed the crux of his struggles under O'Neil this season but Neto has still made quite the impression, racking up nine assists from only 18 Premier League starts, averaging two key passes, 1.9 dribbles and 4.2 ball recoveries per game.

Alex Berenguer: Similar Premier League Players # Player Club 1. Dwight McNeil Everton 2. Alex Iwobi Fulham 3. Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 4. Pedro Neto Wolverhampton Wanderers 5. Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth Stats via Football Transfers

Replacing such a potent attacking threat will certainly not be easy but Berenguer plays a similar game and has demonstrated creative expertise this season.

The £28k-per-week Spaniard could not carry the burden of being Neto's successor alone but he would definitely be able to emulate some of the Wolves sensation's finest attributes, lessening the pain of a fantastic player's departure.

Not only is he creative and sharp with his playmaking skills but he has offered an impressive goal threat. Moreover, Berenguer has been praised as a "versatile football" who "makes the squad more complete" by former manager Gaizka Garitano, something Neto too has mastered across the frontline.

Overall, Berenguer would not succeed in compensating for a player such as Neto - with the fleet-footed Portugal star destined for greatness if he can keep a lid on injury difficulties.

But he's a talented and experienced player in his own right and there's no question that he would prove to be an astute piece of business for a Wolves side that are fighting tooth and nail to tread water above the danger zone and continuing a wonderful marriage with Premier League football.