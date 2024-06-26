The transfer window has been open for almost a fortnight at this point, and while there have been a few deals here and there, Arsenal have kept their powder dry.

However, recent reports suggest that could be about to change - much to Mikel Arteta's delight.

The latest player touted for a move to N5, who has enjoyed a remarkable career so far, is lighting it up at the Euros and could help unlock the Gunners' record signing, Declan Rice.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal have 'joined the chase' for Bayern Munich's experienced full-back cum defensive midfielder, Joshua Kimmich.

Alongside the Gunners, the report claims that Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona are also keen on the German international. Arsenal have seen him in action first-hand recently with the experienced pro actually scoring against them in the Champions League quarter-finals.

There is no mention of how much the 29-year-old could cost the North Londoners, but with his £317kp/w contract set to expire next summer, his openness to moving to England, and Bayern's new boss Vincent Kompany's willingness to sell him, it might not be a massive fee.

In all, it could be challenging to secure the German's signature ahead of the stiff competition, but considering his vast experience, he's certainly a player worth chasing, especially as he could help get even more out of Rice.

How Kimmich could unlock Rice

Rice has started the vast majority of his games in his career - 244 to be precise - as his side's recognised number six, but last season, at Arsenal, he started to play further up the pitch for Arteta, starting 19 games in a central midfield role.

The bulk of these starts came following the return of Thomas Partey to the side as he started eight out of his final 13 games in the left-eight position, and while there would have been some doubts beforehand about the suitability of playing the Englishman there, his return of four goals and six assists there more than proved his ability to perform further up the pitch.

Moreover, when speaking to the press about this new role last season, the former West Ham United captain said it left him feeling "excited."

So, bringing in Kimmich to play the Partey role next season - as it looks like the Ghanaian is set to leave - would allow the England international to keep his new position, becoming more comfortable and effective with every passing game.

Now, the German did start 16 games at right-back last season, but he started 26 in defensive midfield and a whopping 46 there in 2022/23, in which he racked up seven goals and 11 assists, which should thoroughly quash any concerns that he's not a natural six.

Kimmich's last two seasons 22/23 Defensive Midfield Right-Back Starts 46 1 Goals 7 0 Assists 11 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.39 0.00 23/24 Defensive Midfield Right-Back Appearances 26 16 Goals 1 1 Assists 6 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.26 0.31 All Stats via Trasnfermarkt

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the "phenomenal" star, as dubbed by Jose Mourinho, sits in the top 2% of midfielders for attempted passes, the top 3% for expected assists and progressive passes, the top5% for shot-creating actions, and 8% for assists, all per 90.

Lastly, bringing in the versatile German would give Arteta so many more options when it comes to the right-back and defensive midfield positions, and if there is one thing the Spaniard clearly loves in his players and teams, it's versatility.

Ultimately, while Kimmich is a little older than the players Arsenal have tended to sign in recent years, his immense experience and sheer talent make him an incredibly appealing prospect, and with him in the six, Rice could develop into a world-beating number eight.