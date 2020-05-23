Call out to Tottenham fans – the ultimate White Hart Lane [Quiz]

May 14th marked the three year anniversary of Spurs playing their last home game at White Hart Lane where they beat Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United 2-1, thanks to goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane.

17 wins and 2 draws ensured an unbeaten home record during their last campaign at the old stadium and those performances contributed greatly to their 2nd place finish during the 2016-17 campaign.

Poch’s charges were on the brink of great things; however, the temporary move to Wembley and the delay of moving into the new stadium meant the club lost momentum and ultimately failed to deliver the silverware they so richly deserved. ‘The Lane’, as it is affectionately known, was one of football’s great stadiums and is sadly missed. How much do Tottenham fans remember about their old haunt? This quiz will separate the men from the boys.