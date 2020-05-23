Can you name these Sheffield Wednesday stars? The Wiki Bio [Quiz]

Sheffield Wednesday have had some incredible players that have donned the famous Owls strip; however, can you identify them from just a simple wikipedia screen grab of their career?

We have looked back over the past 25 years and collated 15 ex-Wednesday players that have graced the Hillsborough turf at one time or another throughout their respective footballing career.

So can you spot your Petter Rudi’s from your Benito Carbone, or your Regi Blinkers from your Wim Jonk? This quiz will separate the men from the boys.