‘Levy Time’ – the epic Tottenham transfer [Quiz]

Daniel Levy’s is very much marmite in North London with supporters loving and loathing him in equal measures; however, to us neutrals, he is somewhat a genius and under appreciated by the Tottenham faithful.

What you have to admire is the amount of money he can garner out of a club for what are simply average footballers, I mean he got over £30m combined for Ryan Mason and Nabil Bentaleb once upon a time, not to mention the millions for Kevin Wimmer. I guess what must annoy Spurs fans more than anything is although he is capable of driving a hard bargain when it comes to selling players; buying players becomes equally painstaking much to the frustration to the managers that have worked under him.

He does have his moments; however, for every astute signing like a Rafael Van der Vaart there have been far too many Thimothee Atouba’s arrive in north London for the supporters liking. So how well do you Spurs fans know Levy’s transfer track record in N17 – put your knowledge to the test?