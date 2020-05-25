If Liverpool were sitting on the fence of whether to move for Timo Werner this summer, then his performance for RB Leipzig on Sunday afternoon may well have swayed their thinking.
Werner has been linked with a big-money move to Anfield for a number of months, and reports in recent weeks had claimed that the striker is ready to join Jurgen Klopp’s side if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15.
And on Sunday, the Germany international was in inspired form, netting an impressive hat-trick as his side trounced FSV Mainz 05 at home. He also showed a more selfless side to his game too, providing two key passes and creating two big chances as well.
After seeing Werner steal the show, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the centre-forward.
Please can we buy Werner?
— Cameron H (@Cam3ronLFC) May 24, 2020
Not signing Werner would be worse then Fekir
— Kiraan (@Lfc__vision) May 24, 2020
On a plate!! He looks tailor made for klopps set up Werner..
— Dale* 🔴🔥LFC 🔥🔴 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐🔴 (@DaleLFC1983) May 24, 2020
Timo werner is made to play for this klopp team
— Chris. (@_ChrisLFC) May 24, 2020
Werner would fit our style so perfectly. Versatile and literally everywhere… #LFC
— Piia* 🌱🔴 (@PiiaMay) May 24, 2020
Werner, omds I want him so bad man. Hope Klopp, Pep & Peter are watching
— ⬜️ (@TimoWernerLFC) May 24, 2020
Another goal for Timo Werner …certainly making a good case for a move to #LFC
— Warrick Stride (@WarrickStride) May 24, 2020
Werner banging 3 today screaming for lfc to go get him @LFC
— mo (@zacmurphyy1) May 24, 2020
Werner is perfect for us ! Really hope we don’t miss out on him 🙏🔴#LFC
— Simon Hannawin (@SiHannawin) May 24, 2020
With clubs unlikely to spend big-money given the current circumstances, a move for Werner does seem unlikely this summer.
But if the Anfield side can find the funds to do so, then the German striker could give them the kind of added firepower that can maintain their grip as kings of both England and Europe.