 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
Liverpool fans drool over Timo Werner's hat-trick for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans drool over Timo Werner’s hat-trick for RB Leipzig

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 25/5/2020 | 10:45am

If Liverpool were sitting on the fence of whether to move for Timo Werner this summer, then his performance for RB Leipzig on Sunday afternoon may well have swayed their thinking.

Werner has been linked with a big-money move to Anfield for a number of months, and reports in recent weeks had claimed that the striker is ready to join Jurgen Klopp’s side if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

And on Sunday, the Germany international was in inspired form, netting an impressive hat-trick as his side trounced FSV Mainz 05 at home. He also showed a more selfless side to his game too, providing two key passes and creating two big chances as well.

After seeing Werner steal the show, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the centre-forward.

With clubs unlikely to spend big-money given the current circumstances, a move for Werner does seem unlikely this summer.

Would Liverpool regret not signing Timo Werner this summer?

Yes

Yes

No

No

But if the Anfield side can find the funds to do so, then the German striker could give them the kind of added firepower that can maintain their grip as kings of both England and Europe.

Article title: Liverpool fans drool over Timo Werner’s hat-trick for RB Leipzig

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 