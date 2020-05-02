[Quiz] Jurgen Klopp’s 2019 bastion of invincibility at Liverpool

Bill Shankly once expressed his desire to make Liverpool a bastion of invincibility; a view that clearly wasn’t lost on Jurgen Klopp who has worked tirelessly to restore the Reds rightful place as the dominant force of English football.

In truth, there hasn’t been a better team than Klopp’s charges in the last two years and although they haven’t got a Premier League title to show for it, yet anyway, this season will undoubtedly provide the foundation for a sustained period of success under the German coach.

2019 will arguably go down as the year in which Liverpool FC finally turned the corner, where during the last 12 months the Reds broke so many records, racked up some incredible stats to boot, oh and were crowned European champions for a 6th time.

In our latest Liverpool quiz we are testing your knowledge of that incredible year: