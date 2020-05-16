[Quiz] The Crystal Palace transfer conundrum

Never is a fan base more disappointed than a Crystal Palace one when it comes to a transfer window.

They’ve witnessed a load of false dawns and some broken promises from club owners who promise so much and generally deliver little much to the frustration of supporters.

Palace have signed some obscure players over the years, and in our latest quiz we pay homage to them and challenge the most knowledgable of Eagles fans to see if they recognise these footballers that once graced Selhurst Park…well sort of.