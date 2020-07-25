Tottenham don’t need another goalkeeper

Tottenham Hotspur are a team that certainly need to be active in the upcoming transfer window.

The London club have finished outside the top four for the first time since 2014/15, and they’ll need to improve in a number of areas if they’re going to get back into the Champions League spots next season.

They’ve been looking at a number of players, with links to Willian and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg circulating, but they’re also barking up the wrong tree in trying to sign a new backup goalkeeper.

What’s the story then?

It seems as though Tottenham are keen on getting a new goalie through the door, as they’ve been linked to both Aaron Ramsdale and Marcus Bettinelli.

Ramsdale may want a move due to Bournemouth’s seemingly impending relegation, while Bettinelli has lost his spot as Fulham’s number one due to the emergence of Marek Rodak.

Not needed

Tottenham may not be the best team in the Premier League, but they may have the best goalkeeper and backup combination in the league.

Hugo Lloris has proven his quality over the past decade or so, being a regular in the Champions League and a World Cup-winning captain, while Paulo Gazzaniga has proven to be a competent number two this season, starting 17 league games in Lloris’ absence, losing just five of those matches.

Bettinelli isn’t even first choice at Fulham, while Ramsdale seemingly couldn’t stop Bournemouth from going down, so why are Spurs after them?

It’s hard to imagine that Bettinelli, who has been in the England squad before, and Ramsdale who has been the Cherries’ first-choice this term, will be available for cheap either.

Spurs wasting money and time chasing these two deals seems a foolish move, and perhaps they’d be better off looking towards other areas where they need to strengthen.