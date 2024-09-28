Finally, Everton have won a Premier League match this season, doing so by coming from behind to seal a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche knew that another loss would have piled even more pressure on him and when Marc Guehi scored the opener for Palace after just ten minutes, it looked like his position could soon become untenable - with speculation already rife regarding a potential change in the dugout.

Dwight McNeil scored two quick fire goals during the first ten minutes of the second half, however, and the Toffees hung on for all three points.

Dyche can breathe a huge sigh of relief, as McNeil shone once again.

Dwight McNeil’s game in numbers for Everton

In the top flight this season, McNeil is ranked third with regards to big chances created (six), proving that he is a key member of the team.

Against Palace, the winger demonstrated that he could score important goals too.

Playing in the number ten position, McNeil also attempted four dribbles, made one key pass and even missed a big chance, indicating that he could have even had a hattrick.

It was a game-winning display by the former Burnley starlet, one that could be a catalyst in Everton’s revival over the next few weeks.

Dwight McNeil's stats vs Crystal Palace Goals 2 Assists 0 Key passes 1 Big chances missed 1 Lost possession 20 Total duels (won) 9 (2) Via Sofascore

He wasn’t the only one who shone, as midfielder Orel Mangala proved to be a rock at the heart of the midfield for the club, perhaps saving Dyche’s job in the process.

Orel Mangala was Dyche’s unsung hero for Everton

Deployed alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, it was clear which player enjoyed the better game, with Mangala running things from the middle of the pitch.

51 touches and an 88% pass success rate certainly backs this up, underlining how impressive he was in possession during the game.

Not shy about bursting forward, Mangala succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, yet it was his defensive work which went under the radar.

Indeed, not only did he lose possession just seven times, but Mangala also won eight of his total duels during the clash, made five interceptions, three tackles and wasn’t dribbled past at all, showcasing his strength off the ball.

For his performance, he was given a match rating of 6/10, with Liverpool World journalist Will Rooney stating that he ‘offered more than Doucoure in the first half as he showed composure at times on the ball’ while going on to claim that the midfielder ‘gave the protection needed’ for the Goodison Park side to secure their first league win of the campaign.

McNeil’s goals may have won the game for Everton, but Mangala’s resolute display in the midfield may have certainly gone a long way to saving Dyche’s position.

It was a well deserved victory and one that will give the club a much-needed boost in confidence. Games against Newcastle United, Ipswich Town and Fulham offer chances to win more points, but they will need to be at their best to do so, no doubt about that.