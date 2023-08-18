Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez's exit could finally be advancing as Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra shares some news.

Who will leave Spurs?

Spurs' most high-profile exit this summer, not to mention the most devastating, was star striker Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich - coming after the Bavarians reached an agreement to sign him for a potential £103m total fee.

Kane's departure leaves manager Ange Postecoglou with a gaping hole in quality going forward, but they do have alternatives lined up, perhaps most notably highly-rated Gent striker Gift Orban.

Alongside Kane, midfielder Harry Winks completed a permanent move to Leicester City earlier this window, while Lucas Moura left upon the expiry of his contract in June.

Joe Rodon also put pen to paper on a season-long loan move to Championship side Leeds United, but Postecoglou is adamant more players need to leave before Spurs make further signings.

“We just can't keep bringing players in, we need to move some players out,” Postecoglou said recently.

"That's kind of where our focus is right now.

“Over the next three weeks what we don't want to do is have it all happen really late in the window which means we're caught short in any areas. It's got to work that way.

We can't just keep accumulating players. We've got a massive squad as it is at the moment and we need to work on that. Over the next three weeks the priority is to trim the squad down and see where we're at and then fill the gaps where we need to fill the gaps.”

Sanchez, who has been subject to criticism from sections of the Tottenham fanbase for some of his performances, is another player who could make way before September 1.

Tottenham had accepted a bid from Spartak Moscow for the Colombia international, but due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, a deal fell through - leaving Spurs to start from scratch in their attempts to sell.

In some good news for the club, it appears Sanchez's exit may well be gathering pace, as "several" sides have already made an approach to find out the conditions of a deal.

That is according to Sierra on X, who also says that AS Monaco are moving for the 27-year-old.

Indeed, there is "already advanced dialogues" between Monaco and Tottenham over a sale, and a formal offer has been expected imminently.

"Several teams have approached Tottenham to find out the conditions of Dávinson Sánchez (27)," wrote Sierra.

"AS Monaco would make an official offer in the next few hours; there are already advanced dialogues The thing about Spartak Moscow fell due to the sociopolitical issue with Russia."

What's been said about Davinson Sanchez?

The South American, who has over 50 caps for his country, hasn't had the best time at Tottenham overall since his move from Ajax last decade.

However, he has been praised in parts, namely by former Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who called Sanchez a "reliable" player last summer.

“I want also to tell Sanchez. He played his last game in the starting 11 two months ago. He worked very hard and very well. To see him tonight to have this performance, makes me and my staff very happy,” Conte said .

“When we have players like Sanchez and Joe Rodon. A reliable player who doesn’t play but works very hard, the staff are very happy.”