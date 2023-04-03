Arsenal are flying of late, with a team full to the brim with talented youngsters who are already starring on the biggest stage and at the highest level.

However, it is Mikel Arteta's older and more experienced core that truly ties the squad together. Without the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, none of the success they are currently enjoying would be possible.

Both of these midfield maestros have been imperative in their unlikely title charge, missing few games between them to maintain stability in the engine room.

However, they will not be around forever.

The latter in particular, who turns 31 in September, is entering the twilight years of his tumultuous career that could end with the most unlikely of Premier League winners medal.

As such, his role is one that needs filling with immediacy.

Fortunately for Gunners fans, and even Arteta himself, Feyenoord's Orkun Kokcu marks an incredibly viable option.

Who is Orkun Kokcu?

As noted by The Sun late last week, the Turkish midfielder has emerged as a target for both the north London outfit and Brighton and Hove Albion. To be involved in a transfer battle with a side boasting such a commendable transfer policy suggests that they are certainly looking in the right places.

Rated at £30m however, it is expected that the Seagulls could be priced out of a move, given that their record transfer stands at just £18m.

As such, it gives Arteta free rein to swoop in on the high-flying 22-year-old who too is masterminding his side to an unlikely title charge.

His goalscoring exploits in the engine room have proven vital for Arne Slot's outfit, with his role as club captain marking him out as a truly immeasurable figure for his age.

The 5 foot 9 magician has recorded 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, not too dissimilar from Xhaka's seven goals and five assists with both proving themselves to be well-rounded attacking assets.

However, what sets Kokcu apart from the rest is when he is compared to other midfielders across Europe's 'next 8 best competitions'. Within this sphere, he ranks in the top 1% for shot-creating actions and progressive passes, the top 4% for progressive carries, and the top 2% for total shots, via FBref.

It is no wonder that former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko, when asked about his style of play, said the following: "I get unbalanced and answer Modric, for me he has the same quality of play. He has the potential to reach his level."

This outstanding praise is just a mere testament to the huge potential of the Feyenoord star, who clearly already boasts that attacking impetus that Xhaka has found of late.

His signing could prove to be the perfect acquisition to phase out the Swiss cult hero in favour of a younger, more dynamic model for whom the sky really is the limit.