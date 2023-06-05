Arsenal have enjoyed some glorious days across their rich history, yet the start of Mikel Arteta's reign threatened to derail those years of success under Arsene Wenger.

Unai Emery had struggled to offer an instant impact following the legendary Frenchman's retirement, and so the hierarchy traded one Spaniard for another and instead put their trust in youth.

Despite a tumultuous opening two years, his most recent term has provided all the rewards their loyalty has merited. However, they are far from reaching their ultimate goal of toppling Manchester City and reclaiming that Premier League title.

It is common knowledge that to do this Edu will need to invest heavily once again this summer, adding more depth to a starting XI that could likely compete with anyone across Europe when fully fit.

In an effort to conjure the success of past regimes, perhaps the Brazilian sporting director could seek to replicate the key stars from those older periods of glory.

Fortunately for him and Arteta, the availability of Orkun Kokcu at just €40m (£35m), and their reported interest from last month, could see them emulate Cesc Fabregas' early days in north London.

Does Orkun Kokcu play like Cesc Fabregas?

Before he reverted to a metronome-like figure in the engine room of Barcelona and Chelsea, the Spaniard was an all-action box-to-box star, who would claim goals and assists from deep.

In Fabregas' first full year in the first team, the now 36-year-old would record 11 goal contributions, before taking that figure up to 17 the year following.

The apex, however, arguably came during the 2009/10 season, as he scored 15 and assisted a further 15 in the league alone, with 38 goal contributions to his name across all competitions from midfield.

It was no surprise that at the time Wenger claimed: "I have seen a lot of young players start in the game and he is one of the best I have ever seen. He gave a few final balls, set up the first goal and there were a series of key moments in which he was involved. It is very pleasing."

In Kokcu, they would gain another young goalscoring star from deep, given how his offensive exploits have fired Feyenoord to an unlikely title win in Holland.

The 22-year-old boasts 12 goals and five assists this term and has been dubbed "the best in his league" by former Juventus star Mohamed Sissoko, to emphasise his pedigree akin to Wenger's earlier praise.

His numbers are dressed up in a similar all-action play style that saw Fabregas shoot to fame, as when compared to other midfielders across Europe he ranks in the top 3% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 1% for shot-creating actions per 90, via FBref.

It is perhaps no surprise then to see such similarities drawn by analysts in the game, with Nick Gada stating during the infancy of the Turk's career: "Can see why Arteta is after Orkun Kokcu. His passing ability for a 19yo is unreal. A lot of similarities to a Fabregas / Cazorla."

In this dynamic Turkish superstar, therefore, Edu could hand Arteta some added firepower to replace the outgoing Granit Xhaka and allow the 41-year-old head coach to mould him even further in the image of his legendary compatriot.