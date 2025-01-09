It might feel like the wheels are coming off somewhat at the moment, but Arsenal's progress over the last few years has been seriously impressive.

Mikel Arteta has taken his team from mid-table mediocrity to consistent Premier League challengers, and while his tactics have certainly played a significant role in that transformation, so have his signings.

The likes of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães and Declan Rice have elevated the entire team, although perhaps his most impactful acquisition has been Martin Odegaard.

The midfield maestro is the club captain, and while he's out of form at present, he's so often the creative hub of the side, so reports linking the club to a youngster who could be the next Odegaard should excite fans.

Arsenal chasing exciting wonderkid

According to a recent report from The Athletic's David Ornstein on The Athletic FC Podcast, Arsenal are huge fans of the Norwegian youngster, Sverre Halseth Nypan.

Ornstein claims that, like many of their Premier League rivals, the Gunners are currently "looking for young players for the future", and that happens to include the young midfielder, whom the North Londoners "really like."

The Premier League runners-up aren't the only ones interested in the promising talent, though, as a report from Graeme Bailey last month revealed that Manchester United are incredibly keen to sign him this year and that for this to happen, Rosenborg would ask for a fee in the region of £10m.

It could be a relatively complicated and costly transfer to get over the line for Arsenal, but given Nypan's ability and massive potential, it's one worth pursuing, especially as he could be their next Odegaard.

Why Nypan could be Odegaard 2.0

Okay, so before we get into a couple of other reasons Arsenal might want to sign Nypan this year, let's look at the reasons why a relatively easy comparison can be drawn between him and Odegaard.

The first, while incredibly simplistic, cannot be ignored and is the fact that both players are very highly rated Norwegians who would be joining the North Londoners as unproven talents.

For example, Odegaard was seen as the next big wonderkid when he was still just 15 but failed to live up to those expectations when he moved to Real Madrid. However, upon joining the Gunners on a permanent deal in August 2021, he has gone from strength to strength.

The hype around the Rosenborg gem might not be quite as extreme as it was for his compatriot, but there is an expectation that the 18-year-old will turn into a world-beater.

For example, respected analyst Ben Mattinson described the teenager as an "elite potential talent" in the summer, while talent scout Jacek Kulig claimed he has a "massive future ahead" just last month.

The second similarity between the pair is where they play on the pitch.

For example, Arteta's captain may be one of the creative hubs in the team, but he is not a traditional attacking midfielder. Instead, he tends to play a hybrid eight/ten role, helping out in the middle of the park and then getting forward to help in the attack.

Likewise, while the Trondheim-born gem has enjoyed a productive season this year, he too starts most games in a central role, helping out in build-up and the final third.

Now, while the similarities to Odegaard are certainly encouraging, another reason the Gunners should be looking to sign the young dynamo is the fact that he's already contributing at a first-team level.

Nypan's 23/24 Appearances 33 Minutes 2447' Goals 8 Assists 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 Minutes per Goal Involvement 135.94 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in just 33 appearances last season, the tremendously exciting youngster scored eight goals and provided ten assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 1.83 games.

Ultimately, he might not be able to help Arsenal win the league this season, but he looks like he could develop into a sensational talent a few years down the line.

Therefore, Arteta and Co should do what they can to bring Nypan to the club this year.