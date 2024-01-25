Tottenham Hotspur are four points better off after 21 Premier League matches this season from the previous campaign, but this numerical edge is not an apt reflection of the improvements made since last year.

Ange Postecoglou's summer appointment has provided Spurs with identity and intent, demonstrably eclipsing the insipid football that was on offer at times last season, under Antonio Conte and then interim manager Ryan Mason.

The sale of Harry Kane felt damning but a blitzing start to a new era quickly left the club's record scorer little more than a poignant memory.

Of course, this is somewhat flippant; Kane is one of the best forwards of his generation and his absence will be keenly felt for an age. But Postecoglou deserves all the plaudits for his exemplary work in restoring Tottenham's verve and confidence, with the blip before the festive period boiling down to a lack of depth and unfortunate luck with absences.

Key figures have filtered back into contention this month to complement the January signings of centre-back Radu Dragusin and versatile forward Timo Werner, and while the squad is looking far more robust, Postecoglou is still probing for a centre-midfielder to complete his side.

Spurs' search for a midfielder

It's well-known that Tottenham are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and have been pushing for a deal this month after seeing a £40m offer rejected on deadline day in the summer.

However, Football Insider revealed last week that Mauricio Pochettino is fixed on keeping the England international, who has been in fine form, at Stamford Bridge this term and a transfer was unlikely.

However, according to esteemed transfer journalist David Ornstein - speaking on Transfer Talk - the Lilywhites are eyeing a late move and could surprise a few by lodging an offer for Gallagher's signature, with Chelsea demanding £50m for his departure.

How Conor Gallagher would fit in at Spurs

Tottenham are just three points away from the top four after the Premier League season's midpoint and there will be a determination to return to the pinnacle of European competition next year after limping to an eight-placed finish last term.

Postecoglou's project is not quite in full bloom but there are so many positives to take from the progress made, with flexibility and multi-functionality intrinsic to the system and buttressed by a clear set of core principles.

Gallagher would be an immense addition to the project and Postecoglou's burning desire to add him to the ranks is understandable, with The Athletic's Mike Stavrou remarking after one performance: "Conor Gallagher was absolutely relentless with his pressing and energy tonight. Some player Chelsea have got."

For such a fluid and interchangeable approach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the arrival of Gallagher would only ensure that the deceptively rigid structure is strengthened.

Indeed, as per FBref, the Chelsea player ranks among the top 20% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 22% for progressive carries, the top 11% for touches in the attacking box, the top 18% for tackles and the top 4% for blocks per 90.

Conor Gallagher: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Defensive contribution Finishing Passing Discipline Key passes Tackling Source: WhoScored

This highlights a range of quality in his midfield work but this is perhaps better illustrated through his statistics in the Premier League this season, Gallagher supplying four assists across 20 games, completing 91% of his passes, succeeding with 77% of his dribbles and averaging 1.4 key passes, 2.7 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 6.9 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

The £50k-per-week star is starting to show the signs of a complete midfielder, with a kaleidoscopic array of abilities to slot right into that previously mentioned Spurs system.

Because of this many-hued arsenal, Gallagher, who has been described as a “monster” of a player by one analyst, would be the perfect upgrade on Pierre-Emile Hojberg, whose departure from Tottenham this month could facilitate the transfer.

Why Gallagher is an upgrade on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Hojbjerg signed for Tottenham from Southampton for a shrewd £15m back in 2020 and has asserted himself saw one of the most industrious and intelligent midfielders in the English game, ranking among the top 14% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 7% for passes attempted and the top 9% for clearances per 90.

However, he has only started five times in the top-flight under Postecoglou and secured victory in just one of those matches, clearly unfavoured in the dynamic set-up.

Given that the 28-year-old Dane is free to leave the club this month, with Serie A champions Napoli interested, Spurs could indeed find the means to secure Gallagher, far more robust, to edge closer towards a new, prosperous future.

To emphasise this, Hojbjerg might have completed 90% of his passes in the Premier League but he is making just 0.2 key passes per fixture from the centre of the park, also averaging 0.9 tackles and 3.2 tackles per game while winning 48% of his contested duels.

Given that Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are both absent at the African Cup of Nations right now too the need for an exciting reinforcement is only accentuated, and Gallagher could be the player to make the difference in the pursuit of prominence this season.

Hojbjerg is also out of contract next summer and given that a renewal is unlikely, with an unwillingness to negotiate on both sides, there is little question that chairman Daniel Levy must now prioritise the player's sale in the coming week.

As Ornstein said, should space be made for a fresh face and money be recuperated from Hojbjerg's departure, a bold transfer suddenly looks all the more feasible.