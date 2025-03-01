Ipswich Town are interested in signing a £3.5m World Cup defender who is at the top of his game, according to David Ornstein.

Ipswich Town’s Premier League signings

The Tractor Boys have been doing everything they can to buck the trend and remain in the Premier League after winning back-to-back promotions from League One under Kieran McKenna.

However, as things stand, Ipswich occupy one of the three relegation spots alongside Leicester City and Southampton with their most recent 3-2 defeat coming at Old Trafford to 10-player Man Utd despite a brace from Jaden Philogene.

Ipswich chiefs have backed McKenna in both the summer and January transfer markets, though, bringing in a number of new players and splashing the cash.

Ipswich Town summer signings From Fee Omari Hutchinson Chelsea €23.5m Jacob Greaves Hull City €21.5m Liam Delap Man City €17.85m Jack Clarke Sunderland €17.7m Dara O'Shea Burnley €14.2m Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers €10.6m Arijanet Muric Burnley €9.55m Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town €9.5m Jens Cajuste Napoli Loan Conor Townsend West Brom €590,000 Ben Johnson West Ham Free Kalvin Phillips Man City Loan Ipswich Town January signings From Fee Jaden Philogene Aston Villa €23.7m Alex Palmer West Brom €2.4m Julio Enciso Brighton Loan Ben Godfrey Atalanta Loan

Now, attention appears to be on the summer window, and a new target has emerged as Ipswich look to add to their defensive ranks.

Ipswich Town want to sign £3.5m defender, says Ornstein

According to reliable transfer reporter Ornstein of The Athletic, relayed by The Celtic Way, Ipswich Town are keen on signing Celtic defender Alistair Johnston, joining Premier League rivals Fulham in the race for a deal.

“I know Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston is generating attention from clubs in England, with Fulham among his admirers. The Canada international recently signed a new contract at Parkhead and isn’t known to be unhappy – but there was firm interest in January.

“From what I hear, it’s not only Fulham but also Ipswich and others who are looking at him. Johnston was longlisted for the Best FIFA Men’s XI last year, so this is probably no surprise, and I’d expect more suitors to emerge from the Premier League and across Europe in the summer.”