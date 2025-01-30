Manchester United have made contact with a "superb" young forward over a potential late move to Old Trafford, according to a new report from a reliable journalist.

Manchester United transfer news

The January transfer window is now coming to its end, and thus far it's been a quiet month for Manchester United. The Red Devils haven't signed a single player, while their only departure has been that of Brazilian winger Antony, who has joined Spanish side Real Betis on loan until the end of the year.

Given that the club is enduring a poor season and currently stuck in 12th place in the Premier League, fans and pundits alike have been urging manager Ruben Amorim to search for reinforcements before the window shuts on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, however, the Portuguese head coach highlighted the challenges of making deals during the winter transfer window and emphasised the importance of avoiding rushed decisions.

“This window is always really, really difficult and we don't want to make the mistakes of the past," the 40-year-old, who only took charge of United in November, said.

“We have to also understand the situation of the club. A lot of things are changing so we have to be careful in this type of window," he explained. “You guys know the situation of the club at the moment, so it's nothing new.”

United make last minute approach for Tel

United could still bring in a new player before the close of the window, however. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Red Devils have made a late approach for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel. Ornstein reported on Wednesday that United have made contact with Tel’s representatives, and that the club is interested in bringing him to Old Trafford on loan should he be allowed to leave Munich in a deadline beating transfer.

In order to facilitate a move for the Frenchman, however, United would have to first move on players like Marcus Rashford, who has been made available for loan, and Alejandro Garnacho, who has been linked with Chelsea.

Tel, who has also been linked with Chelsea, joined Bayern from French side Rennes in 2022, and has since made 83 appearances for the German giants, scoring 16 goals. He's found minutes difficult to come by this season under Vincent Kompany, however, starting just four games in all competitions.

The 19-year-old has previously been likened to Kylian Mbappe, and described as a "superb finisher" by his Bayern teammate Thomas Muller.

Meanwhile, former Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann once said of the French forward: "He's a very young, talented player who can play different positions. He's very quick, strong with his body. He's good at defending the ball with his back towards the opponent's goal."