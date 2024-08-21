With just ten days remaining in the transfer window, Newcastle United will have to act quickly if they are to make any more reinforcements to Eddie Howe’s squad.

During the off-season, the Magpies secured deals for John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula but the club still need more incomings to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League once again this term.

Various players have been targeted in multiple positions so far this window, including a new right-winger and a new centre-back, but as of yet, no deals are nearing completion before the end of the window.

With deals yet to progress in such key areas for Howe, he may start to look at alternative targets, including one player who’s being eyed as an excellent option for the centre-back role.

Newcastle in talks to sign £43m defender

According to journalist David Ornstein, Newcastle are in talks with German side Bayer Leverkusen over a potential deal to sign centre-back Edmond Tapsoba before the deadline on August 30th.

The 25-year-old Burkina Faso international was a crucial part of Xabi Alonso’s side that won the Bundesliga last season, featuring 28 times in the 2023/24 campaign.

His subsequent form for Leverkusen has ensured that Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr also interested in a €50m (£43m) move, but Tapsoba has reiterated his desire to stay at the German side.

He could prove to be a better addition than one player who has been massively linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, but with his move no closer to completion, Tapsoba could be the next in line for a transfer to Tyneside.

Why Tapsoba would be better than Guehi for Newcastle

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been a constant target for the Magpies during the transfer window, already being the subject of three bids, but all offers have so far been rejected.

There have been rumours about Newcastle placing a fourth bid for the English international, but with a deal yet to be agreed, journalist Ornstein claimed that other targets are being considered, with Tapsoba one of many the club are considering.

Guehi would cost in the region of £75m to move to Tyneside, but Tapsoba’s potential fee in the region of €50m (£43m) would see him prove a much cheaper alternative, as well as a more impressive addition based on his stats from last season.

When comparing the duo on FBref, the “complete” Leverkusen ace, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, dominated Guehi with the ball at his feet, averaging more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90, whilst also achieving a higher pass accuracy rate.

How Tapsoba & Guehi compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Tapsoba Guehi Games played 28 25 Minutes played 2087 2021 Progressive carries 2.1 0.7 Progressive passes 7.1 3 Pass accuracy 91% 87% Tackles won 1.1 0.8 Interceptions 1 0.8 Aerials won 1.7 1.3 Stats via FBref

However, Tapsoba has also blown the Palace defender out of the water defensively, winning more tackles, and completing more interceptions, whilst also winning more aerial battles per 90 - making him a better option for Howe’s defence unit.

In a time when Newcastle’s PSR standing is at risk, money needs to be spent wisely, whilst also making sure that any new addition would drastically improve the options available to the Magpies.

Guehi would be a great signing for the club, but the inflated price tag, alongside the lack of progress, could see the club move on to the likes of Tapsoba who would be a better option.

He’s proven he is arguably a better defender with more ability in possession, potentially being a bargain for Newcastle if they can agree a deal for the rumoured £43m fee.