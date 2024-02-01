Wolverhampton Wanderers will be focused on their game against Manchester United tonight.

However, Gary O'Neil will also keep an eye on the development of any transfers for his side throughout Deadline Day.

A striker is at the top of his list, with the Wanderers keen to reinforce the attack.

Wolves' search for a striker

David Ornstein of the The Athletic has just revealed that Chelsea are now willing to let Armando Broja leave on a straight loan - with the Old Gold among the sides said to be showing an interest.

Wolves have already made a loan offer for the Albanian international, but it was rejected, and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed the Blues want £5m for the loan deal.

The Midlands side are still interested in the attacker and could move again now that Chelsea's stance has changed, albeit with it yet to be seen whether the loan fee could now hinder the move.

How Broja would fit into the Wolves starting XI

Matheus Cunha has become a fan favourite since his £44m move to the club, and this season he has taken his performance to another level. The Brazilian is loving life in the Premier League, and after 21 games, he's scored six goals and provided five assists.

The 24-year-old is on fire as of late, and he has contributed to 11 goals in his last 13 matches, including the winner in the FA Cup, Black Country Derby last weekend. Cunha features in the left-second striker role, where he can create and score, and the potential signing of Broja could be his perfect strike partner.

Broja has struggled for minutes this season at Chelsea, with Mauricio Pochettino even fielding Cole Palmer as a false nine over him at times. The 22-year-old averages just 36 minutes per game, and he was an unused substitute last night against Liverpool.

Nonetheless, he is a player with great potential and an "animal" in attack, as per Villa writer Jacob Tanswell, and the table below shows a handful of stats that prove he would be a great signing for Wolves, while also comparing him to his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues.

Broja's 2023/24 PL Stats Stats (per 90) Broja PL Percentile Goals 0.20 Bottom 89% xG 0.48 Top 35% Touches (Att pen) 6.94 Top 13% Successful take-ons 2.58 Top 1% Progressive passes received 7.33 Top 16% Stats via FBref

Goals have not come easy for the young striker this season, with his confidence clearly lacking. The £40k-per-week star's finishing has been suspect at times, and he's often rushing in front of goal, as displayed by his underperformance on xG. Although that can be looked at negatively, it should be highlighted as a positive as it indicates that he knows how to get himself in positions to score, which is a sign that his movement and goal-scoring instincts are superb.

Having a true number nine who likes to operate in the box, as per his high touches in the penalty area, would boost Cunha's creativity, which is frightening considering he already ranks in the top 18% for assists in the league.

The fact that Wolves often play on the counter also lends itself perfectly to Broja's game, as he is an excellent dribbler - as shown by his successful take-ons ranking - and can comfortably play with his back to goal, which would bring the Brazilian into the play much more often.

Even if it's just a loan deal, Wolves must look to sign Broja before another rival snaps him up.