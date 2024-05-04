As the Scottish Premiership title race continues to heat up towards a dramatic end, Rangers will be without one star who may have played his last game for the Gers in a devastating blow.

Rangers injury news

Still looking to dethrone their Old Firm rivals and win Scotland's ultimate prize, injury problems have arrived at the worst possible time for Rangers and Philippe Clement, who confirmed that Connor Goldson will miss the rest of the season.

The Gers boss revealed via Ibrox News: "Wednesday in training, Connor hurt his knee bad, he will be out for the rest of the season after a scan. It is a big blow, he has played 48 games this season, one of the leaders. He said to me he wanted to be in the dressing room to support the boys."

Related Rangers could have an instant Lammers replacement in £25k-p/w maestro Rangers will be hoping to sell Sam Lammers this summer for a profit considering his recent form

Goldson - a player who knows all about dethroning Celtic having done so in the 2020/21 season - will be a big miss for those at Ibrox at a crucial time, especially with the Scottish Cup final against the Bhoys also coming up at the end of the month. But he's not the only one who will miss the remainder of the season.

Clement continued and provided further injury updates, revealing that Oscar Cortes and Danilo Pereira Da Silva will also be out for the rest of the campaign. This acts as two further blows for the Gers, especially since Cortes has likely played his last game for the club now unless his loan deal from Lens becomes permanent this summer.

The young winger initially suffered a muscle injury at the start of March and has since missed 11 games in an absence that will now extend to the final five games of Rangers' season. If that is to be it for Cortes at Ibrox, those in Scotland will be forced to wonder what might have been.

Youngster Cortes could be worth the gamble for Rangers

Despite missing 11 games through an untimely injury blow, Cortes could earn a permanent opportunity at Rangers this summer. If the Gers can negotiate a feasible price, then it is a deal they would be wise to go for given that Cortes is still just 20 years old.

Cortes grabbed a goal and an assist in just three Scottish Premiership starts, so more game time could easily have raised his stock further. Clement and the rest of Scotland were robbed of seeing the winger at his best due to his absence, but he can make up for lost time with a permanent switch.

It seems as though that permanent switch is certainly possible too, with Clement confirming talks with Lens regarding Cortes via the Glasgow Times, saying: "We are talking with Lens about what the situation is because in this situation it is a different situation from when he was fit. At the moment, he was fit, he was showing the right things, but it was really short-term. Then it needs to be at the right price."

So whilst Cortes has played his last game for Rangers as things stand, the summer transfer window could yet offer the winger a second chance at showing his best form when fit and firing at Ibrox.