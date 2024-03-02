As the fixtures begin to come thick and fast once more, Rangers will hope to keep ahold of their spot at the top of the Scottish Premiership whilst also navigating a way through Benfica in the Europa League. But that's certainly easier said than done, especially after Philippe Clement's latest injury update.

Rangers injury news

The Gers already have a lengthy injury list, making Clement's recent work even more impressive to leapfrog Celtic at the top of the league. Even before the latest update, Rangers were on course to be without as many as five players ahead of their next game against Motherwell.

Rangers' injury list (via Rangers News) Timeline of return Rabbi Matondo Unknown Abdallah Sima Mid April Alex Lowry Mid-late March Kieran Dowell Late March Todd Cantwell Late March Danilo Pereira Early April

With Celtic sitting just two points behind in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers can't afford a single slip-up in the next few weeks. As their injury list grows and fixtures keep coming, however, that may prove to be more and more difficult for the Gers.

Making matters worse, Clement confirmed that Oscar Cortes suffered a muscle injury against Kilmarnock and will now see a specialist, with his return date unknown.

Given that the former AS Monaco boss couldn't give an answer as to when those at Ibrox can expect their January loan signing to return, he looks likely to miss Rangers' Europa League last 16 tie against Benfica. The first leg, which comes in Portugal, is as soon as next Thursday, whilst the second leg takes place on March 14 at Ibrox in a crucial clash for Rangers' European ambitions.

Cortes has already impressed at Rangers

With reports suggesting that Rangers will look to make Cortes' loan move a permanent deal this summer, it's fair to say that the 20-year-old RC Lens winger has impressed since arriving in January. Clement hasn't shied away from handing the loanee plenty of praise.

"He is somebody who can help the team and who feels good in his way of football. He had six months in Lens, where they had a different style and he didn’t play many minutes – or almost nothing – but it’s good that our recruitment knew him already for a long time and they said he would fit the team and the squad and he could give something that we need for the next couple of months

"It’s clear already from the first training that he can help us with achieving our goals."

In many ways, Cortes' positive impression makes his injury blow all the more frustrating for Rangers, especially as they prepare to square off against Portuguese giants Benfica. Clement will desperately be hoping to be handed some positive news when the winger sees a specialist over his muscle issue.