Glasgow Rangers delivered a massive statement of intent this afternoon as they dismantled Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox to extend their lead to five points in the race for the Premiership title.

More crucially perhaps for Philippe Clement, is that the goal difference has been stretched and this could prove to be vital over the next few months.

Every single player was at the races from the get-go and Mohamed Diomande opened the scoring after just two minutes and this set the standard.

Another two goals were added in the first half and the win was practically sewn up as the teams headed into the interval.

Two more goals followed after the break, and it was hard to pick a standout player, as both Diomande and Cyriel Dessers impressed.

Diomande and Dessers' game by numbers vs Hearts

The Ivorian midfielder didn’t take long to add his first goal for the club last week as he eased the nerves within two minutes at Ibrox today.

The 22-year-old also played a key pass, completed 86% of his passes and won 100% of his ground duels contested, proving that he can contribute across a few performance metrics and his display will have pleased Clement.

Dessers, on the other hand, could easily have had a hat trick. The Nigerian missed a big chance and made only six passes all day, but he ended up scoring another brace for the Ibrox side. It's fair to say he keeps displaying these Jekyll and Hyde tendencies, as no one knows just what type of player will turn up.

The duo performed well, but it was arguably another winter signing who enjoyed the best display, as Oscar Cortes finally got off the mark for the Gers.

Oscar Cortes' statistics vs Hearts

The young Colombian has looked the part during his early outings for the club, showing a willingness to make an impact.

Clement gave him another start against Hearts this afternoon, and he was not to be disappointed.

The 20-year-old may have lost possession on 13 occasions, yet this was due to his desire to regularly attack the opposition defence and he more than made up for it during the clash.

Not only did he grab an assist, but he slotted a lovely low shot into the opposition goal after 37 minutes to consolidate the Gers advantage, and it gave the Ibrox faithful just a glimpse of his talents in front of goal.

Aside from this, he made one key pass, attempted a dribble, and took 34 touches while also delivering one accurate cross as he looked “lively” according to Football Wonderkids on X.

It was an exciting performance from the young dynamo, and it proves he certainly has what it takes to shine at the Light Blues, despite his inexperience.

More performances like this by Rangers will ensure the league title heads back to Ibrox for the first time since the 2020/21 campaign.

Clement must not rest on his laurels, however, as a tough tie against Kilmarnock is up next on Wednesday evening, and it will be another test of their abilities.