Chelsea centre-forward Nicolas Jackson continued his impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign with two goals against West Ham United on Saturday. The Senegal international, who scored 14 goals in the Premier League last season, has produced four goals and two assists in five league matches for the Blues this term.

He looks to be undroppable on current form due to his sublime output in the final third, with the likes of Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho, and Cole Palmer providing him with quality service.

However, the former Villarreal star's superb goalscoring start to the season has not stopped the club from eyeing up a new striker ahead of the January transfer window.

Latest Chelsea transfer news

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are planning to add another centre-forward to Enzo Maresca's squad after the turn of the year, despite Jackson's form.

The report claims that the club are in contact with Victor Osimhen's agent and are considering a move for the Nigeria international, who is currently on loan with Galatasaray in Turkey, but are also eyeing up an alternative option instead. Indeed, the Blues are interested in signing Sporting sensation Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative to the Napoli loanee in January.

The outlet reveals that the Sweden international, who has a €100m (£84m) release clause in his contract, is on their wish list of striker targets and is being monitored closely by the club, as he continues to shine in Portugal. The report believes the Blues could well make a serious move for the former Coventry star if they do not go through with a move for Osimhen.

It remains to be seen, though, whether or not Chelsea would be prepared to pay the former Coventry star's £84m release clause, or if they would look to negotiate a lower fee.

Why Chelsea should sign Gyokeres instead of Osimhen

Viktor or Victor is the question for the Blues ahead of the January transfer window and there is a genuine case for the Swedish version to be the smart choice. The 26-year-old star already has experience in England, with Brighton, Swansea, and Coventry, and may not need as much time to adapt to the physicality of English football, as well as living in the country.

Gyokeres' form for Sporting also suggests that the potential is there for him to be a better option than Osimhen. He has already racked up a staggering ten goals in six league games this season, compared to the Nigerian forward's zero goals in two league outings.

23/24 season Viktor Gyokeres (Liga Portugal) Victor Osimhen (Serie A) Appearances 33 25 xG 22.71 15.40 Goals 29 15 Big chances created 11 5 Assists 10 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, an end product monster, he also outperformed the Napoli man at league level during the 2023/24 campaign, with 14 more goals and seven more assists.

Whilst it is difficult to gauge the difference in quality between the Portuguese and Italian top-flights, these statistics do show that the £84m-rated star has been in prolific form and would arrive high on confidence, whereas Osimhen is still looking for his first goal of the campaign.

Therefore, Gyokeres, who was once described as "unplayable" by former teammate Maxime Biamou, could be an exciting and lethal addition to Maresca's squad.