Arsenal are ready to £77 million to sign an attacker as he pushes for a move this summer, with the Gunners' transfer plans taking shape ahead of next window.

Edu and Arteta want new forward at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has watched from the dugout as his side enjoy a sensational run of goalscoring form, but the club are still expected to pursure a new number nine this year.

The Premier League table-toppers have scored 33 league goals in their last eight top flight games, and that kind of attacking imperiousness will hand real hope to supporters who wish to see Arsenal lift their first title in two decades.

However, regardless of their 2024 resurgence, it remains the case that Emirates Stadium chiefs are planning to bring in a new centre-forward later this year. Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres is on Arsenal's radar, as is Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano tipping the club to spend "important money" on a new number nine.

Arsenal's top scorers this season Goals Bukayo Saka 13 Kai Havertz 8 Leandro Trossard 7 Declan Rice 6 Gabriel Martinelli 6

"We know there is interest since a long time from Chelsea, there is interest also since long time from Arsenal, we heard about [Viktor] Gyokeres, Arsenal are monitoring different strikers," said Romano on Osimhen's future to CaughtOffside earlier this month.

“Let’s see if Osimhen will be too expensive because Arsenal want to do a very big investment also in the midfield. Keep an eye on Arsenal this summer because in the midfield and in the striker position they want to invest important money.”

Osimhen's future at Napoli is a particularly curious case, with the club's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, inserting a £113 million release clause into the striker's new deal.

This will surely spark a bidding war for the striker's services, and he looks set to one of the most sought-after big-name forwards for transfer this summer.

Osimhen, rumoured to be on a base wage of around £210,000-per-week following his new deal, has been Serie A's most devastating centre-forward over the past couple of seasons.

Arsenal ready to pay £77 million for Osimhen this summer

According to Italian news outlet Il Mattino, as relayed by Napoli Magazine, Arsenal are "ready to reach" £77 million for Osimhen's signing alongside the likes of Chelsea and PSG.

While this is significantly below his clause, De Laurentiis apparently doesn't demand the full value, which will come as a boost for Arsenal sporting director Edu. Osimhen, for his part, is pushing for a change of scenery as he grows tired of life in Italy.

"Osimhen will leave because he is the first to push for a change of scenery," wrote Il Mattino. "He can no longer stand Serie A and is looking for new adventures.

"Various intermediaries are already in action, also because his agent Calenda was already unable to bring the right offer for the striker last year. At the moment, there are Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG ready to reach 90 million: no one pays the clause, but De Laurentiis doesn't demand it."