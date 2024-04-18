It's safe to say Nottingham Forest's dealings in the transfer market since promotion back to the Premier League have been erratic, with the Reds signing 34 new players since the play-off final triumph over Huddersfield Town in 2022.

Many of the additions have proven to be money well spent, with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo excelling and already being touted for £50m+ transfers in the summer.

The club won't want to lose any of their star players, but given the recent points deduction for a PSR breach, owner Evangelos Marinakis may have to sell one of the two to avoid further punishments.

Forest overspent by £34.5m during the previous financial year, with the club's dealings in the market undoubtedly part of the reason for the huge breach.

One player in particular was a complete waste of money and wages, with the signing departing the City Ground just over six months after arriving.

Jonjo Shelvey's stats at Nottingham Forest

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey joined the Reds for an undisclosed fee from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United in January 2023, with his experience vital in the battle for top-flight survival.

However, the move for both sides was a complete disaster, with the 32-year-old only managing to make eight appearances during the second half of the campaign.

He made an unforgivable mistake against Aston Villa before a huge bust-up with boss Steve Cooper, resulting in him being excluded from the squad and forced to train with the reserves.

Shelvey subsequently never played for the club again, originally joining Caykur Rizespor in Turkey on loan during last summer's transfer window.

However, according to The Guardian, the Reds terminated his contract ahead of his move, with it unclear whether he's permanently signed for the Turkish side or whether he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Jonjo Shelvey's wage at Nottingham Forest

During his time at the club, the former Liverpool midfielder pocketed £75k-per-week, as per Spotrac, with Shelvey one of the club's highest earners during his brief stint in Nottingham.

His weekly wage at Forest was well over two times higher than Forest youngster, Murillo, who only earns £30k-per-week - despite his excellent recent run under Nuno in the first team.

Forest's highest earners 23/24 Player Weekly wage Divock Origi £120k-p/w Felipe £80k-p/w Morgan Gibbs-White £80k-p/w Callum Hudson-Odoi £80k-p/w Chris Wood £80k-p/w Jonjo Shelvey £75k-p/w Stats via Spotrac

If the article is to be believed, the club conducted excellent business in clearing his wages off the bill, especially given his attitude problems during his time in the East Midlands.

His move to the City Ground undoubtedly was a disaster, but given the club's recent dealings with the Premier League's FFP rules, his wages have saved the club over £3.9m a year - with his original deal set to expire at the end of next season.

The club need to use the Shelvey deal as a reminder ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Reds unable to recklessly splash the cash if they are to avoid further PSR punishments in the future.