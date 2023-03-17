Everton's transfer policy over the last decade has been decidedly laughable, with vast funds having been wasted on numerous failures, all of which drained the club across their tenure.

Whilst some will be remembered with particular malice by those around Goodison Park, the spectacular howler endured with Oumar Niasse is somehow thought upon with fondness given his redemption arc as he came to the end of his time at the club.

Signed for £13.5m as Roberto Martinez neared his exit, the Senegalese striker came with rave reviews from Russia as a fast and powerful frontman capable of causing havoc alone up front. These proved false.

However, quickly cast aside by the Spaniard's replacement, Ronald Koeman made it clear he wanted nothing to do with the forward, as Niasse infamously revealed: "I'm in the dressing room with the U23s but I don't have a locker."

With the Dutchman eventually losing his job after the 32-year-old had nearly saved it, fans were pleasantly surprised to witness a late revival in his career on Merseyside including goals in comeback wins over Bournemouth and Watford. Despite that, he would eventually leave on a free.

Where is Oumar Niasse now?

Having since moved to Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion, the most recent stop on Niasse's mind-boggling tour of the English football leagues is at League One side Morecambe.

It marks just how far the 6-foot finisher has fallen since his relatively big-money move at the time to Everton, and outlines one of their poorer uses of money.

The fact that he stuck around at Goodison Park for so long after he was clearly not wanted frustrated pundit Noel Whelan, who lambasted his conduct and decision to not leave on loan.

He claimed: "As a player, to say no to playing Championship football is a foolish mistake. He’s going sit there rotting away, doing nothing. A real opportunity missed in my opinion and kind of stubborn, a stubborn attitude from probably a spoiled player who’s spat his dummy out."

Whilst his relentless attitude could never be faulted, his quality was so severely lacking whilst at the Merseyside outfit and it was clear for all to see from the start.

This has clearly been seen by everyone else now, as he seems to have found his level much lower down the football pyramid.

Whilst £13.5m is a drop in the ocean now, at the time it was a large outlay for Everton. It was another example of precious money wasted, although fans will likely always think of Niasse with a laughable fondness.