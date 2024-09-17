Nottingham Forest could be about to sign a free agent who ranked in the top 20% in all seven of the major defensive metrics last season - the only player in world football to do so.

The Reds continued their impressive start to the new Premier League season by pulling off a shock 1-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield this past weekend, a result that continues their unbeaten run.

Man City interested in Morgan Gibbs-White

Forest’s start to the season is bound to gather attention, as they are unbeaten in their opening four games of the league season and their players are performing at a very high level. One player who is really impressing and has been for some time now is Morgan Gibbs-White, as he’s continued his fine form from last season into the new campaign. The 24-year-old has scored one goal in four league games, and he has been rewarded with a call-up to the England squad earlier this month, making his debut in the break.

But unfortunately for Nottingham Forest, this may be costly, as it is now being reported that Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Gibbs-White. The report states that the Blues have been compiling a detailed dossier on the midfielder after his impressive performances, and the club’s scouting network are said to be huge admirers.

Morgan Gibbs-White's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 84 Goals 12 Assists 18

But while City have their eye on Gibbs-White, the Reds are planning to do some transfer business of their own as they weigh up a move for a free agent.

Free agent defender may join Nottingham Forest

According to HITC, Nottingham Forest are among the teams interested in signing free agent Oumar Solet. The 24-year-old was in the final year of his contract at Red Bull Salzburg, but the Austrian side decided to part ways with the player on Saturday and terminate his contract.

Solet had been with Salzburg since 2020 and was an important figure in the club’s recent success, winning three league titles in four seasons, and he now finds himself without a club but not short of interest. The defender is being eyed by Forest, Aston Villa, Wolves, and West Ham, while there are also teams from around Europe such as Marseille and AC Milan looking at the player.

The 24-year-old was ranked in the top 20% in the top seven major defensive metrics last season; he stood in the 98th percentile for passes completed, 97th for progressive passes, 96th for progressive runs, 89th for aerial win rate and 88th for defensive duel win rate. Furthermore, he was ranked 83rd percentile for defensive actions and 82nd for forward passe rate.

Given those numbers, he may not have to wait long to find his next side. Forest already have Murillo, Morato and Nikola Milenkovic as their first choice trio, but it appears as though Nuno Espírito Santo may want to add one more depth piece in that area of the pitch as they try to continue their solid start to the season.