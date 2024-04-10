Arsenal have been handed a real transfer boost in their pursuit of a £69 million target, as his stance over a north London move comes to light.

Arteta furious at Bayern Munich goals in Arsenal draw

The Gunners rescued a 2-2 draw from their Champions League first-leg tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, and there are plenty of positives to take from a very entertaining clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Serge Gnabry's strike and a Harry Kane penalty cancelled out Bukayo Saka's opener, with Arsenal trailing the Bundesliga giants at half-time. Mikel Arteta's side did manage to keep their composure, though, and eventually clinched an equaliser just under 15 minutes from full-time - courtesy of Leandro Trossard.

One aspect of the 90 which infuriated Arsenal's manager was the manner in which they conceded their two goals, with Arteta claiming his team gifted Bayern the opportunities.

“In the Champions League you cannot give anything to the opponent and we gave them two goals today,” said Arteta on Arsenal's draw with Bayern.

Arsenal's next league fixtures in race for Premier League title Date Aston Villa (home) April 14th Wolves (away) April 20th Chelsea (home) April 23rd Tottenham (away) April 28th Bournemouth (home) May 4th

“When you have this situation you are going to be punished. And that is the biggest lesson. The margins are very small in this competition and it is really difficult to create quality chances against this level of opposition. But I think the team showed a lot of composure, especially after 2-1 – you can throw your toys away and give your opponents a lot of space but we haven’t done that and the substitutes made a huge impact.

“I sense the belief among the ­players that we are going to go to Munich next week and be better.”

Defensively, the likes of Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been revelations under Arteta since the start of 2022/2023, but it is believed sporting director Edu is planning to source more quality to shore up their backline further.

One player to be regularly linked is Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande.

As previously reported, Arsenal hold a very serious interest in signing Diomande this summer, with TEAMtalk now sharing a potential advantage for them in the race for his signature.

Diomande excited by prospect of joining Arsenal

According to their information, Diomande is excited by the prospect of joining Arsenal and he prefers a move to north London over Chelsea - who are also interested.

This has apparently catapulted Arteta and Edu into pole position to secure the £69 million Ivorian's services, which will come as good news where supporters are concerned.

Called an "elite talent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Diomande has been a fixture in Ruben Amorim's side this season with over 20 Primeira Liga appearances and seven starts in Europe at just 20 years of age.