A £68 million ace prefers a move to Manchester United over Manchester City, and he has already spoken to head coach Ruben Amorim, according to a recent report.

The Red Devils could be set for a rather quiet January transfer window, as they look to keep in line with financial fair play rules after a busy summer spending spree. However, they could be in for a busy summer in 2025, as Amorim eyes possible additions who he knows very well.

Amorim eyes Sporting CP reunion at Man Utd

One player United have been linked with since Amorim made his move to Old Trafford is Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish international is expected to leave the Portuguese side at the end of the season as several top clubs take notice of his exceptional form.

Amorim obviously knows the forward well, and a recent report has claimed that United could be prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee in exchange for Gyokeres. But eyeing a reunion with Sporting players doesn’t stop there for Amorim, as United are ready to make a £33 million offer to sign Geovany Quenda at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old has broken through into the first team this season and has really taken to life at the highest level very well. So much so, the Red Devils are looking at a possible deal that would see Quenda link up with Amorim once again, but this time in England. United are not stopping there, as they have their eye on a third Sporting player, who seems to prefer a move to Old Trafford.

Ousmane Diomande prefers Man Utd to Man City and has spoken with Amorim

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande prefers a move to Manchester United over Manchester City at this moment in time and he has already spoken to Amorim. The 20-year-old has been with the Portuguese side since January 2023, and his performances for Sporting have put him on the radar of a host of clubs.

Diomande, who has a release clause of £68 million, has continued to be a key player for Sporting this season, starting 12 of the 14 games he has featured in in all competitions. Last season, the Ivory Coast international was very key in Sporting’s league success, as he scored two goals in 26 league appearances.

This report states that Diomande, who has been on Man City’s radar since playing for FC Midtjylland, is still a target for the Blues and might be looked at by Hugo Viana, who is set to join City at the end of the season.

Ousmane Diomande's Sporting Lisbon stats Apps 69 Goals 4 Assists 1

However, Diomande has already spoken to Amorim since he joined United, as he holds the player in high regard, and at this moment in time, Diomande prefers a move to Old Trafford over the Etihad. However, City could look to make a move in January, as Amorim has promised he will not be targeting any Sporting CP players in the middle of the season.