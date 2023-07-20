Arsenal seem set to once again spend big, as another tempting option has emerged that has clearly piqued Mikel Arteta's interest.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

The latest comes via Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), who suggest that the Gunners are expected to soon bid for Sporting CP colossus Ousmane Diomande.

Whilst they had noted that his €80m (£69m) release clause remained the barrier for entry with regard to such a deal, this notion has since shifted to suggest that a 'tempting offer' will instead be made despite the various European clubs following the centre-back. Alongside the north London outfit are Juventus, who have also pushed for his signature.

The proposed offer, which could come soon, might see the Portuguese club tempted to allow their teenage defensive stalwart to depart for below their initial demands. Arteta's side are the only club mentioned in the most recent report.

Who is Ousmane Diomande?

Having moved from his native Ivory Coast to join FC Midtjylland in 2020, Diomande emerged through their youth academy to quickly garner attention. A brief loan to Mafra, who featured in Liga Portugal 2, was enough to spur the Lions to swoop.

They tempted the 19-year-old titan, and he has only gone from strength to strength since then.

The 6 foot 3 teenager has since announced himself as one of the quintessential ball-playing defenders in Europe, starring with the ball at his feet despite his raw physicality.

Although having only featured 13 times in Primeira Liga last term, the qualities that have handed him such a bright future are there for all to see. After all, given it was his first period within the Portuguese top flight, his 6.88 average rating gave way to 1.7 tackles and 1.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Whilst solid, this is far from what has seen his price tag reach such mouth-watering levels.

When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, the imperious ace sits in the top 1% for passes attempted per 90, the top 3% for pass completion, the top 2% for progressive passes per 90 and the top 4% for progressive carries per 90 too, via FBref.

It was no surprise to see scout Jacek Kulig so effusive in his praise for the star too, noting:

"You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills. There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

Defensive excellence and anticipation can often be taught, and with his hulking frame, the physical assets are in place for him to dominate for the foreseeable future.

However, the talent and swagger to stroll out of defence with possession, forging chances from deep, is a quality that is so precious in the modern-day footballing climate.

Especially given the philosophy that Arteta has forged at the Emirates, with Jurrien Timber standing as the obvious candidate to personify that style.

In fact, when the Dutch international was compared against the same group as Diomande, he instead ranked in the top 1% for all of the aforementioned categories that make the Sporting youngster so revered.

To place this free-flowing pair beside one another, whether it be at centre-back or with one at full-back, the two would easily underpin a system that seems to evolve with each new season.

With such an experienced 22-year-old punching balls out from the back, alongside a teenage titan that has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top, it could be a partnership that spans the next decade and helps facilitate a possession-dominant system that could one day topple Manchester City.