Arsenal, with their work in the market as flawless as ever, seem to have a readymade alternative should one of their top deals fall through.

What's the latest on Ousmane Diomande to Arsenal?

Although the talks to tempt Jurrien Timber from Ajax are seemingly progressing smoothly, Edu is living up to his reputation as a fine sporting director by ensuring that he is ready should the unthinkable happen and the deal falls through.

As per CaughtOffside, the man they have chosen as his like-for-like replacement is Ousmane Diomande, who has shone as a ball-playing rock at the heart of the Sporting CP defence.

It is said that the defender is far from a priority target, but he is being monitored by other Premier League clubs as well as the Gunners. His £68m price tag will likely put most off though.

Who is Ousmane Diomande?

Whilst currently a little-known name across European football, it is expected that this 19-year-old sensation will soon be recognised by many, as the interest in him seeks to only grow.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has attempted to bring his talents to light on numerous occasions, writing only in May: "Ousmane Diomande. You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills. There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

With just 17 senior appearances to his name for the Portuguese outfit, the Ivory Coast colossus has already announced himself as an integral figure in the future of this club. After all, with a 6.88 average rating in Liga Portugal last term, supplemented through 1.7 clearances and tackles per game, this 6 foot 3 teenager has taken to top-flight football with ease, via Sofascore.

What makes him so desirable is not his experience at such a level already, but his confidence on the ball for someone so young and so physically impressive. For context, only two players in the Arsenal squad last term managed more tackles per match; Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

It is these qualities that make him such a similar player to Timber, who has shone for Ajax in numerous roles. However, when compared to other centre-backs across the eight best leagues outside of Europe's major five, the Netherlands international sits in the top 1% for passes attempted, pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90, via FBref.

Diomande has managed to attain similar figures despite boasting far less experience. When compared against the same group, this exciting ace also ranks in the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 3% for pass completion, the top 2% for progressive passes and the top 4% for progressive carries per 90, via FBref.

It is, therefore, no surprise to see Timber listed atop his 'similar players' list too, as if to emphasise their similarities further.

Although the 22-year-old's time at the top of the game far outweighs his counterpart's, with 121 senior appearances for the Amsterdam outfit, Diomande offers a fine alternative should Arsenal fail to secure their ideal man for this role.